First Ready-To-Eat Jicama brand, EatUrXica Announces Multi-City Roll Out at Ralph’s Grocery
Growing Demand for Jicama in more citiesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EatUrXica Jicama, a game-changing leader in the U.S. Jicama market debuts its fresh-cut and ready-to-eat line of Jicama food and snacks in Los Angeles. The highly anticipated rollout is a result of high demand for the company's continued commitment to healthy eating and delivery of Jicama to an increasingly health-conscious consumer.
Debuting at Ralph’s Grocery stores in Los Angeles, EatUrXica will continue to offer its fresh taste through delicious comfort food and snack options that Xica has delivered for years. Ralph’s will continue to broaden the reach and demand for Xica’s variety offering.
EatUrXica’s Jicama caters to the needs of the healthy and on-the-go consumer. Known for Its low caloric intake, high fiber properties, and antioxidant dense nutrients, it offers one of the best, healthy snack alternatives.
Cultivated in Mexico, Xica is the growing preferred brand of Jicama amongst retailers and within the Paleo, Keto, and gluten-free lifestyles.
EatUrXica is the only non-GMO certified fresh-cut Jicama on the market that is ready to eat and has the longest shelf life at 22 days fresh.
Get the same great tasting Taco wraps - available in seven assorted flavors, including cucumber and carrots, Jicama spears, Noodles, chips, and dip - available in three assortments, including both Hummus and Guacamole dip, as well as the new Jicama mini-sticks with fat-free ranch dip - at Ralph’s grocery store near you. Join the Jicama movement with EatUrXica.
To learn more, visit www.eaturxica.com and explore the brand’s starter and gourmet recipes. Follow on Instagram at @eaturxica.
