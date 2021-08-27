"REG" is a Deeply Thought-provoking Look at Life, Love, and Humankind’s Ultimate Destiny in the Universe
"REG" by Richard Groves is perfect for anyone who is looking for a story that is funny, witty, and chock-full of humor and supernatural adventures.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Groves’ “REG” is a slightly humorous look at Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity and the way it alters Reg’s life. Reg was a quiet unemployed unassuming man living on his own in his small red-brick terraced house in Walford. Until one day he read an article on Einstein's Theory of Relativity in a newspaper, he discovered a fundamental flaw in the Theory that was to be the making of him and taking him on a fabulous journey through the Universe. Through the fabric of time and space itself. With this almost godlike knowledge, Dick not only uses his newfound ability to travel to faraway planets but also to become a vigilante, anonymously bringing local thugs and international bad guys to brutal justice.
The author of this quirky and highly amusing book is Richard Groves. He was born in South Africa. In 1950 at the age of 4, he moved to the United Kingdom. He worked as a printer producing the comics “Dandy and Beano.” He also worked as a science technician at the local school.
A perfect representation that there are still a lot of things in our universe that are mysteries to us, and they will remain as one. The main character’s adventures within the Fifth Dimension serve to underscore the fact that there is so much more out there that we simply cannot understand — yet. This novel’s erudite speculation, sense of wonder, and profoundly provocative ending should appeal to all science fiction fans.
Visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information on their upcoming services and available books online.
Reading Glass Books
Reading Glass Books
203-871-8833
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter