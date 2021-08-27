Dennis Wong's "Power of Passion" is a Gripping Story about Conquering Stereotypes
A person with a burning passion can set the whole universe on fire.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Power of Passion" is a story of a clash of two generations, a discordance of two personalities, and a subliminal chord of racism: all playing out in the individualism of the two lovers and the man's mother. All three engage in a vortex of drama, each ruled by the emotive factors of their own generation, but Mrs. Kate is engrossed in a stereotype she is raised with as a child, a stereotype that eventually proves to be false because, in the end, love embedded in passion and empathy conquers and envelopes the evil of stereotypes, shining forth like the blazing sun of the summer.
Dennis W.C. Wong was born in Honolulu, Oahu, Territory of Hawaii in 1951 at Kapiolani Hospital. His family moved to San Francisco in 1958. Dennis has a BS degree in Business Management - Personnel and Industrial Relationship at California State University, Hayward. Currently, he works at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, CA as a Nurse Assistant in the Operating Room Department and has become a Licensed Vocational Nurse doing some healthcare. Also, as a Sterile Processing Technician, Mr. Wong volunteers with Surgical missions to Guatemala and Ecuador. Mr. Wong's previous two books are “The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong” and “The App I Cot Journey to Plumville - Empowering Kids to Overcome Adversity.” His passion continues in “The Power of Passion.” Readers may also visit www.denniswcwongauthor.com to know more about Dennis and his works.
A human soul on fire can break barriers and make the impossible happen. Passion is a strong human energy that bridges the gap between pain and change. Witness how the characters solved their inner conflicts and overcame life’s challenges with burning passion through the pages of this book.
