Kelanie Black Announces Bookings for I Came, I Conquered, I Created, Tour
by Fran Briggs
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelanie Black has opened bookings for fall and winter, 2021 appearances, her publicist announced today. The entrepreneur speaking topics motivate college students, the public, and those who are blind in particular, to achieve despite barriers.
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to Kelanie Black
Black is an author, orator, producer and videographer who began reading Braille at 4-years-old. She is recognized as an absolute powerhouse who consistently produces world-class work. Despite being blind, she sees her ideas come to fruition.
Kelanie, who is also studying to become a child psychologist, is dedicated to removing propaganda and stereotypes that often depict the blind without dignity and marginalized.
In 2018, a 22-year-old aspiring author wondered if she, being blind, could write a book.
By 2020, days before graduating from Otterbein University with a degree in psychology, she had written four books.
"As a percussionist, she played the snare drums for Ohio State School for the Blind in Columbus. She enjoys reading, HTML coding and producing videos. Kelanie is incredibly gifted with an aptitude for teaching others," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Kelanie Black.
Black speaks melodically as she recalls marching in the Rose Bowl Parade with the Ohio State Marching Band, USC Trojan Marching band, and more than a dozen other bands.
"I have achieved some spectacular things in life, including being a part of the Ohio State School for the Blind Marching Band," she says with a voice buoyed with a hint of nostalgia. "We marched for five and a half miles without taking a break. We proved we could march along with other bands with no problem."
The majority of Black’s appearances and engagements are virtual until the pandemic eases. All are customized for a specific audience. Kelanie speaks on several topics and include:
* Essentials for Bringing Your Book to Market
* How to Initiate Strategic Alliances to Expedite Desired Outcomes
* How to Quickly Shift Your Mindset from Frustration to Production
* Lifestyle and Entrepreneurial Tips for the Blind
* Helping the Sighted See and Understand the World of the Blind
For bookings and interviews contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com, or call
(928) 275-1342.
