Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,093 in the last 365 days.

Kelanie Black Announces Bookings for I Came, I Conquered, I Created, Tour

Kelanie Black, American Author and Speaker

Kelanie Black, American Author and Speaker

by Fran Briggs

As a percussionist, she played the snare drums for Ohio State School for the Blind. She enjoys reading, HTML coding, and producing. Kelanie is incredibly gifted with an aptitude for teaching others.”
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to Kelanie Black
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelanie Black has opened bookings for fall and winter, 2021 appearances, her publicist announced today. The entrepreneur speaking topics motivate college students, the public, and those who are blind in particular, to achieve despite barriers.

Black is an author, orator, producer and videographer who began reading Braille at 4-years-old. She is recognized as an absolute powerhouse who consistently produces world-class work. Despite being blind, she sees her ideas come to fruition.

Kelanie, who is also studying to become a child psychologist, is dedicated to removing propaganda and stereotypes that often depict the blind without dignity and marginalized.

In 2018, a 22-year-old aspiring author wondered if she, being blind, could write a book.
By 2020, days before graduating from Otterbein University with a degree in psychology, she had written four books.

"As a percussionist, she played the snare drums for Ohio State School for the Blind in Columbus. She enjoys reading, HTML coding and producing videos. Kelanie is incredibly gifted with an aptitude for teaching others," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Kelanie Black.

Black speaks melodically as she recalls marching in the Rose Bowl Parade with the Ohio State Marching Band, USC Trojan Marching band, and more than a dozen other bands.

"I have achieved some spectacular things in life, including being a part of the Ohio State School for the Blind Marching Band," she says with a voice buoyed with a hint of nostalgia. "We marched for five and a half miles without taking a break. We proved we could march along with other bands with no problem."

The majority of Black’s appearances and engagements are virtual until the pandemic eases. All are customized for a specific audience. Kelanie speaks on several topics and include:

* Essentials for Bringing Your Book to Market
* How to Initiate Strategic Alliances to Expedite Desired Outcomes
* How to Quickly Shift Your Mindset from Frustration to Production
* Lifestyle and Entrepreneurial Tips for the Blind
* Helping the Sighted See and Understand the World of the Blind

For bookings and interviews contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com, or call
(928) 275-1342.

Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Kelanie Black Announces Bookings for I Came, I Conquered, I Created, Tour

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.