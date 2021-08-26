OPEC Secretary-General Applauds Private Sector Activity in Congo-Brazzaville's Oil and Gas sector

OPEC Secretary-General H.E. Mohammed Barkindo has lauded private-sector participation in Congo-Brazzaville’s oil and gas sector. Addressing industry leaders in Pointe Noir, Republic of the Congo on Wednesday, the Secretary-General expressed his appreciation to TotalEnergies, Eni and Perenco during a workshop on the last day of his historic visit to the country.

“I am very glad to hear that [these companies are] continuing to invest in this industry in Congo, to ensure that energy is made affordable and acceptable, not only for the people of Congo but for all oil markets.”

During the meeting, industry leaders were given the opportunity to present in-country operations and future developments. Nicolas Wawresky, General Director of TotalEnergies E&P Congo, spoke of the company’s endeavours to “fight production decline and to continue investing in the country to drill new wells and to look for new oil and gas reserves.”

Mirko Araldi, Operations Director of Eni Congo, emphasized the company’s focus on gas valorization and the energy transition. He also stated that E&P activities will continue to be seconded by investments into health and safety, as well as the environment, human rights, resilience and financial discipline.

Gael Piardet, Head of Operations of Perenco, spoke of the company’s desire to continue investing in the Congo. Perenco is one of the newest IOCs in the Congolese oil market and has exponentially increased the number of projects and activities in the country. Perenco plans in the next three years to install eight additional platforms and drill 40 wells. In addition, the company will build a 10km long pipeline to monetize gas flaring.

Gael Piardet underscored the company’s belief that a nation’s development comes from health and education and thus Perenco aims to aid local health clinics.