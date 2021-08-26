Reminder: PennDOT to Hold Job Fairs in McKean and Elk Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 will host job fairs next week in McKean and Elk counties. Interested applicants are invited to attend and learn about PennDOT’s wintertime job opportunities. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their resume. At the job fairs, PennDOT will conduct on the spot interviews for its Winter Maintenance Program and will administer a driving skills test for CDL drivers.

Available winter positions include: CDL Operators, who must have valid PA CDL Class A or B with the Air Brake Restriction (L) lifted; Diesel/Automotive Mechanics, who must have a CDL; Clerks, Tradesman Helpers and Laborers.

“Winter maintenance can be challenging, but it is also a rewarding job,” said District Executive Thomas Zurat, P.E. “We are always looking for hard-working people that want to make their community a safer and better place to live. Come visit one of our locations to learn how these jobs offer paths to permanent employment with benefits and retirement, advancement opportunities, and the potential to work close to home.”

The Job Fairs will be held from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the PennDOT District 2 County Offices listed below.

• McKean County Maintenance Office Date: August 31, 2021 Location: 300 Bingham Road, Cyclone

• Elk County Maintenance Office Date: September 1, 2021 Location: 32 St Leo Avenue, Ridgway

Computers will be available, and staff will be on hand to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service opportunities.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #