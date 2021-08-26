High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market To Reach USD 32.11 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data
NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) market size is expected to reach USD 32.11 Billion in 2028 registering a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Major factor driving market revenue growth are increasing preference for outsourcing of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) manufacturing and rich pipeline with targeted therapeutic drugs.
HPAPIs are pharmacologically active compounds that show biological activity even at very low doses. The continued growth of the biopharmaceutical business, notably in the field of oncology, necessitates a boost in the discovery and manufacturing of traditional high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs). The value of cancer medicines is expected to surpass USD100 billion in the next five years. HPAPIs include antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), which use extremely toxic chemicals to specifically target cancer cells. These chemicals are a step forward in oncology treatment since they are extremely effective cytotoxic medications that do not destroy healthy cells, unlike traditional chemotherapy. Such factors are expected to drive high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) market over the forecast period.
Specialized considerations for facility design, equipment, operation, and safety are required in the synthesis of these very potent chemicals in order to ensure the best level of drug product containment.
The main issue with HPAPI production is that humans are involved in practically every stage of the production process, raising the danger of personnel exposure. This could have a variety of negative health consequences for all workers engaged; as a result, protecting the safety of production people is critical. Lack of universal regulatory policies and standards, as well as the concentration of technical expertise in the hands of a few significant businesses, are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.
Competitive Outlook:
The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
• Life sciences supplier Novasep announced in May 2021 that it will be expanding its high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIS) manufacturing capabilities at its facility in Le Mans, France.
• Synthetic segment of high potency APIs accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue share as of 2020 owing to large manufacturers who produce these type of molecules.
• Innovative drug accounted for the largest revenue share among other type segments in 2020. Generic drug segment is expected to register significant revenue growth. Factors attributing to this growth are raid patent expiration of a number of drugs and rising demand for the cancer treatment drugs.
• Oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing demand for cancer fighting drugs.
• North America HPAPIs market accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Growing prevalence of chronic disease, and established R&D infrastructure for innovative drug development are factors driving North America HPAPIs market.
• Asia Pacific HPAPIs market is expected to register significant growth owing to increasing investments in biotechnology sector and rapidly expanding oncology market
• The key players in the HPAPI market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Pfizer Incand Lonza among others.
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global HPAPI market on the basis of product, type, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Synthetic
• Biotech
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Innovative
• Generic
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Oncology
• Hormonal
• Glaucoma
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
