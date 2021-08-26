Sugar-Based Excipients Market Size To Reach USD 1,542.5 Million By 2028 | Reports and Data
Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve dissolution, solubility, bioavailability of drugs, rising demand of generic oral prescribed medicationsNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sugar-based excipient market size is expected to reach USD 1,542.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve dissolution, bioavailability, growth in pharmaceuticals manufacturers, surging demand and production of Orally Disintegrated Tablets (ODT), rising demand of pharmaceuticals drugs, scientific development in genetics industry, and availability of low-cost manufacturing infrastructure, and technological advancements in sugar-based excipients are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.
Excipients are the inactive substances that are used in production of drugs specifically to conceal the effect or the bitterness of active agents present in drugs. Sugar-based excipients have been FDA-approved substances used in medicines given to children. Sugar-based excipients are most popularly used in antibiotics and cough syrups. They are primarily applicable in disintegration of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) present in medicines, and widely used in sucrose, glycerol, saccharin sodium, and sorbitol. Sugar-based excipients are also used as fillers, binders and coating materials, they reduces stickiness and enhance flavors of medicines, making it highly palatable.
Increasing government initiatives to support production of sugar-based excipients is one of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. There are lucrative opportunities to the market players operating in the global sugar-based excipients market because of rising expansion and development in pharmaceutical companies. Growing development in oral prescription medications, increasing adoption of co-processed excipients, and government support in drug advancement are some key factors expected to contribute to market growth going ahead. However, rising administrative demands lead to shortage of FDA-approved products, high costs of sugar-based excipients, and issues with the quality, and impurities present in sugar-based excipients are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
• Actual sugar segment is expected to account for a sizeable revenue share in the global market owing to its increased utilization in oral prescription medicines, and pediatric formulation due to its non-toxicity, and high-efficiency.
• Coatings powders/granules segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing applications in medical & pharmaceutical industries, expansion of generic medicines, and increasing pediatric population.
• Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period owing to increasing growth and development in genetics field, growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, development in Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTs), and increasing government funding and investment in healthcare sector to support growth and innovation in sugar-based excipients.
• Key companies in the market include DFE Pharma, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Roquette Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Inc., Colorcon Inc., FMC Corporation, and Meggle AG.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global sugar-based excipients market has been segmented into type, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Actual Sugars
• Sugar Alcohols
• Artificial Sweeteners
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Coatings Powders/Granules
• Direct Compression Sugars
• Crystals, Syrups
Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Sugar-Based Excipients market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
