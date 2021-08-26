Computer Solutions East Ranks on the 2021 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 96 Percent
EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Solutions East is ranked No. 3551 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most distinguished rating of the nation's fastest-growing private businesses. The list represents the most successful privately owned and operated small businesses.
"Computer Solutions East is happy to be a member of the Inc. 5000 regionals list of fastest-growing private firms in NY Metro Region," said Allen Hamaoui, our managing partner at CSE. He also emphasized the rate of progress and rank, crediting it to teamwork and dedication. "It is a source of pride for us because we have continued to expand, overcoming technological, organizational, and even emotional challenges such as a pandemic to maintain greater levels of growth and rank 3551," he added. This demonstrates our dedication to providing high-quality IT services to organizations across the United States and allowing digital transformation to meet the needs of today's industries. This accolade is all because of the sheer hard work our team showed by adapting to the changing work environment without dwindling their output." This award is based solely on our team's dedication & adjusting to a changing work environment while maintaining a high level of output."
The firms on the Inc. 5000 for 2021 have been fierce competitors in their fields, but they've also proven to be highly robust and adaptable in the face of extraordinary obstacles in 2020. The average three-year growth rate among the 5,000 was 543 percent, and median revenue was $11.1 million. Over the last three years, the listed companies have added more than 610,000 jobs.
It takes an incredible feat to build one of America's fastest-growing corporations in any given year. Computer Solutions East has been able to create one with the crises we've been through. Hard work, intelligent pivots, strong leadership, and the assistance of many people are required to achieve this level of success.
The Methodology
The Inc. 5000 for 2021 is ranked based on percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Companies must have been incorporated and generating revenue by March 31, 2017, to be eligible. They must be based in the United States, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2020—not subsidiaries or divisions of other corporations. (Some on the list may have gone public or been bought after then.) For 2017, a minimum of $100,000 in revenue is necessary; for 2020, a minimum of $2 million is required. Inc., as always, has the right to reject applications for arbitrary reasons. To obtain corporate rankings, growth rates were calculated to three decimal places; on this year's Inc. 5000, there was one tie.
About Computer Solutions East
For almost a decade, Computer Solutions East has been a Microsoft Gold Partner. They are also a Cisco reseller with a team of IT specialists on staff. They assist in various IT needs like Cloud services, Microsoft solutions, Cisco products, solutions, etc. They commit to delivering results that have an effect, as well as our utilization of cutting-edge technology. Enabling digital transformation for companies that want to grow their businesses. Select from the variety of IT solutions, services, and industries to which they cater to keep your company competitive. CSE is excited to be recognized by Inc. for the 5th time in a row - No. 3829 (2020), No. 4859 (2019), No. 4918 (2016), No. 4597 (2015)] as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US. Despite the hurdles and turmoil, the company increased by 96 percent in 2021. CSE is delighted to have made it to the list, this time with a far higher ranking than before. This is the result of everyone at Computer Solutions East working relentlessly to achieve their goals. Congratulations to the teams. They are thankful to their customers for their continuous faith in CSE.
Allen Hamaoui
