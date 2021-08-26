Headlight Market Size, Status and Future Outlook 2027 | OSRAM GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA

Headlight market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021 to 2027. The global market segmented by technology, type, Users, function and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Headlight Market Outlook – 2027Automotive headlight is considered to be an important component of the vehicle at night. It is also termed as the eyes of the car while driving at night. The advancements in technology during the last few decades have led to various types of lights to be utilized as automotive headlights. Smart automotive headlights are adaptive, automatic, and technologically advanced headlights that adjust their lights’ brightness and switch on and off depending on the environment. They are an active safety feature of the vehicle as they improve visibility on curves and make driving safer in low-light conditions. Automotive headlights provide optimum visibility with high beam assistance, intelligent blind-spot intervention, and lane departure warning. The other supporting features for the use of these headlights include intelligent back-up intervention, angled lights filling the blind spot, and minimizing road accidents while cornering in a dark area. The rising safety concerns of consumer buying automotive drive the demand for smart automotive headlights over the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the report include OSRAM GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, SLD Laser, LASER Component., ZKW Group., Palomar Technologies, Koito manufacturing Co. Ltd, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

For global manufacturing industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a vast decline in revenue and profits.

China is considered to be at the forefront of global production and deployment of automation & robotics. China has controlled the pandemic and is now shifting its focus toward a gradual recovery of production cycles and lifestyle.

Some manufacturing companies are witnessing the demand to dwindle while others that produce items, such as hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, bath tissue, and paper towel, are mobilizing toramp up production and churn out product as fast as possible to meet overwhelming demand.

The supply chain has been broken for a very long while now due to lockdown, and the demand has completely declined, which is expected to take a very long time to revive.

This is the time for manufacturing companies to take stock of their operations from production through the supply chain and think critically about how they may be better prepared in the future.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in demand for premium segment vehicles and growing awareness among individuals are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of LED lights and low penetration of advanced lighting in hatchback, compact sedan, and entry-level SUV are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, partnership between automotive OEMs and lighting system manufacturers is expected to generate new opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

The headlight market trends are as follows:

Increase in demand for premium segment vehicles

Sales of premium segment vehicles are increasing as the lifestyles and preferences of customer are enhancing with the increase in disposable income across the globe. To maintain a better position in the market, premium automobile segment manufacturers are offering technologies and features for a healthy competition with their competitors, thereby boosting the automotive headlight market during the forecast period.

Growing awareness among individuals

The number of road accidents is increasing across the globe, which enlightens customers about the safety & security norms of a vehicle. Many customers keep the safety & security measure as their topmost priority while buying a vehicle, which has led to manufacturers introducing more safety measures in their respective vehicles to maintain their position in the market. 