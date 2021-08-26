Food Robotics Market Worth $2.02 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated Robots [SCARA, Six-axis Robots], Delta & Parallel Robots, Collaborative Robots, Cartesian Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Portal Robots), Payload, Application, End Use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated Robots [SCARA, Six-axis Robots], Delta & Parallel Robots, Collaborative Robots, Cartesian Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Portal Robots), Payload, Application, End Use, and Geography — Global Forecast to 2028, published by Meticulous Research®, the food robotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.02 billion by 2028.

The growth of the overall food robotics market is primarily attributed to increasing food safety regulations, rising investments in robots for the food industry, growing adoption of digitalization across the food & beverage industry, and growing focus on efficient food packaging. Moreover, emerging economies are offering lucrative growth opportunities for this market's growth. However, the high installation cost is expected to obstruct the growth of this market to some extent. Limited adoption of robotics in F&B SMEs is the major challenge that can further obstruct the growth of this market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Food Robotics Market

Several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection, leading to the shutdown of F&B processing plants and disruption of the F&B supply chain for a limited period. There has been a significant impact on the F&B supply chain due to the shortage of F&B products and essential items, panic buying of consumers across the globe, interruption of supply chains due to travel restrictions, and lack of availability of labor.

Recent investments in robotics and automation boosted the market for food robots during the second half of 2020. Several companies adopted robots and automated production lines in the F&B sector to avoid human touch and interaction with the products. The food robotics market witnessed losses in 2020; however, in the long run, the market is expected to gain high demand and can benefit from COVID-19. Also, the robotics manufacturers can generate new revenue pockets from supplying robots to the SMEs, which are a major part of the F&B sector worldwide.

Key Findings in the Food Robotics Market Study

The food robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, payload, application, end use, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Based on type, the articulated robots segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall food robotics market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high load capacity and flexibility offered by these robots, growing awareness regarding the role of automation in reducing food contamination, and proactive participation by market players in producing robots. Food processing companies are replacing employees with articulated robots due to operation consistency, a larger work environment, and minimizing errors.

Based on payload, the medium payload segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall food robotics market in 2021. The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the advancements in medium payload robots for industry-specific applications, such as packaging, food handling, and pick-and-place; enhancements in gripping technology; and vacuum assistance. The market demand for a medium payload range of robots is rising due to proficiency in multiple applications, such as food preparing, sorting, labeling, cutting, and slicing. These benefits are positively impacting the demand for medium payload robots.

Based on application, the palletizing & depalletizing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall food robotics market in 2021. A robot control system with a built-in palletizing function makes it possible to load and unload an object without spending time. The adoption of palletizing & depalletizing robots is growing because it enhances productivity, profitability, and greater flexibility. Major players worldwide are also focused on manufacturing application-specific robots.

Based on end use, the dairy segment is accounted for the largest share of the food robotics market in 2021. The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the increasing need to improve quality and productivity and reduce production costs, the rising demand for high-quality dairy products, and various government initiatives to promote the dairy sector. The dairy processing industry is growing rapidly worldwide to meet the increasing demand for milk and milk products. Large-scale factory-style dairy production units leverage robots that consist of sensors, grippers, and vacuum tools to meet the hygiene requirements and remain competitive in the market.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific food robotics market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The major factors contributing to the region’s large market share include growing awareness regarding food hygiene and safety, increasing regulations, and growing competition in the FMCG sector.

The key players operating in the global food robotics market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kuka AG(Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Stäubli International AG (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), and Autonox Robotics GmbH (Germany) among others.

Scope of the Report

Food Robotics Market, by Type

Articulated Robots SCARA Six-Axis Robots Other Articulated Robots

Delta & Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

Cartesian Robots

Portal Robots

Food Robotics Market, by Payload

Medium Payload

Low Payload

High Payload

Food Robotics Market, by Application

Palletizing & Depalletizing

Packaging & Repacking

Pick-and-Place

Cutting & Slicing

Grading & Sorting

Butchery

Quality Inspection

Other Applications

Food Robotics Market, by End Use

Dairy

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetable

Oil & Fats

Other End Users

Food Robotics Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Benelux Switzerland Italy Poland Austria Czech Republic Hungary Romania Slovakia Turkey Greece Rest of Europe (RoE)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East

Africa South Africa Rest of Africa (RoAfrica)



