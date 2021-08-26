Small Cell 5G Network Market to Generate $19.62 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in network densification, increase in mobile data traffic, emergence of citizens broadband radio service (CBRS) band, and surge in investment in 5G infrastructure by numerous countries drive the growth of the global small cell 5G network market. The government and private sectors from the emerging countries have been working in collaboration to accelerate the development of 5G infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global small cell 5G network market generated $858.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $19.62 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 37.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in network densification, increase in mobile data traffic, emergence of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, and surge in investment in 5G infrastructure by numerous countries drive the growth of the global small cell 5G network market. However, concerns regarding fiber backhaul and challenges associated with small cell deployment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advent of internet of things (IoT) and demand for ultra-reliable and low-latency communications present new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Small Cell 5G Network Market:

The government and private sectors from the emerging countries have been collaborating to accelerate the development of 5G infrastructure during the pandemic. For instance, mobile network operators (MNO) are joining hands with governments to offer 5G networks to hospitals in Thailand.

The outbreak of Covid-19 led to increased digitization across various industry verticals that need faster, more reliable, and higher-capacity fifth-generation networks than before to offer excellent connectivity. Moreover, the demand for seamless connectivity is expected to remain high for Internet of Things (IoT) applications in smart cities.

Though the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in delayed installation of 5G infrastructure in various parts of China and Europe, there has been ease in installation of fiber and antennas in some parts of the world.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global small cell 5G network market based on component, radio technology, frequency band, cell type, application, end user, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 39.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the commercial segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global small cell 5G network market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the smart city segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 44.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around half of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 40.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global small cell 5G network market analyzed in the research include Altiostar Networks, Inc., Baicells Technologies, Aviat Networks, Inc., Cambium Networks Corporation, Blinq Networks, Ceragon Networks Ltd, Casa Systems, Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., and others.

