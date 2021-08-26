Global high precision planetary gear reducers market to reach USD 986.5 million by the end of 2026
The "Global High Precision Planetary Gear Reducers Market" report evaluates the industry landscape of Right Angle and Linear Planetary Gear Reducers adoption.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The assembly industries of today use electrical and pneumatic nutrunners for many of their fastening applications. The nutrunner market is full of competing manufacturers doing their best to make their products stand out and be ahead of the competition.
Manufacturers are always trying to find ways to improve the performance of their tools. One step in this improvement process is to map and analyze the losses of the in-tool planetary gearbox. Epicyclic gear or more commonly named planetary gear is a form of gear setup typically used in applications where high gear ratio and/or small dimensions are sought after. There are several different kinds of epicyclical gears available, the most common being the three and four-wheel types.
A planetary gear reducer is a type of gearbox that aims to transmit a maximum torque in the most compact form. It decreases the number of motor revolutions and ensures high torque through the speed sensor.
According to the latest publication, the global high precision planetary gear reducers market was valued at USD 740.1 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 986.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% during 2021-2026.
At present, high precision planetary gear reducers are extremely demanding in terms of accuracy and speed. According to the latest statistics, the high-end field of precision planetary reducers is still monopolized by companies such as Europe, United States, Japan, and Taiwan. Of the major players of High Precision Planetary Gear Reducers, Neugart GmbH maintained its first place in the ranking in 2020. Neugart GmbH accounted for a 15.58% share of the Global high precision planetary gear reducers revenue market in 2020. Other players accounted for 12.88% and 12.43% including SEW-Eurodrive and Wittenstein SE.
In this study, the consumption market for high precision planetary gear reducers consumption is divided into four geographic regions: In the Americas, total high precision planetary gear reducers accounted for 20.09% of the global consumption volume in 2020. In Europe, total high precision planetary gear reducers accounted for 20.84%. The Asia-Pacific region occupies the largest sales market for high precision planetary gear reducers, and the sales of high precision planetary gear reducers have reached 1.97 million units in 2020.
Based on Type, the Linear Planetary Gear Reducers segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of value share throughout the forecast period. The segment is estimated to account for over 69.46% of the value share in 2020.
Based on the end-user vertical, the Food Processing Machinery segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Followed by Food Processing Machinery, the Robotics segment is expected to gain a significant share in terms of volume contribution.
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/lpi/global-high-precision-planetary-gear-reducers-market-growth-2021-2026
Read our latest blogs: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/blog
For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn