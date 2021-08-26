Kombucha Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2026
Reports And Data
Growing health awareness and increasing prevalence of health disorders are the major factor influencing market growth.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Kombucha Market is expected to reach USD 5.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing demand in developing economies inclination towards preventive healthcare and increasing awareness of the health benefits of kombucha consumption.
Kombucha offers a range of health benefits. For instance, Kombucha, particularly with green tea, affects as an antioxidant in the liver, reducing the liver toxicity caused by toxic chemicals, sometimes by at least 70%. The beverage is mostly consumed by dancers and athletes, as they often suffer from arthritis pains muscle strains, and common aches.
To get a FREE sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/574
A belief that the benefits of kombucha are common to drinking other teas or having any other fermented foods, may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
On August 2017, KeVita introduced its new products Roots Beer and Blueberry Basil for their Brew Kombucha product lines.
On December 2016, Humm Kombucha opened their new production facility which is of 4000 sq. foot area and capable of filling up 1.5 million bottles/ month, allowing the company to double its production. This is supposed to increase the production capacity of the company.
Key participants include Buchi Kombucha, Cell-Nique Corporation, GT's Kombucha, Hain Celestial Group, KeVita, Inc., Kombucha Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha, Makana Beverages Inc, NessAlla Kombucha, Red Bull GmbH, Reed's, Inc., Revive Kombucha, Humm Kombucha LLC, Townshend's Tea Company, and LIVE Kombucha, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Kombucha Market on the basis of type, flavor, packaging, distribution channels, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
• Yeast
• Bacteria
• Mold
• Others
Flavor Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
• Original
• Flavored
o Herbs and Spices
o Citrus
o Berries
o Flowers
o Apple
o Coconut
o Mangoes
o Others
Packaging Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
• Glass bottles
• Cans
Distribution Channels Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
• Supermarkets
• Health Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
• Beverages
• Baked Goods
• Confectionery
• Dairy Products
• Processed Foods
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• MEA
Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/574
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By distribution channels the market is segmented into supermarkets, health stores, online stores and others. The supermarkets played a prominent role in distributing this product in 2018, and will witness a growth rate of 14.3% during the forecast period. Several retailers have tied up with brewers for the distribution of this beverage.
• By flavor the market is segmented into original and flavored (herbs and spices, citrus, berries, flowers, apple, coconut, mangoes and others). The flavored products are gaining popularity due to innovations in tastes and flavors by producers, and are expected to witness a higher growth rate of 18.9% during the forecast period.
• By packaging the market is segmented into glass bottles and cans. The cans segment is expected to witness the highest market growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.
• By applications the market is segmented into beverages, baked goods, confectionery, dairy products and processed foods. The beverage segment holds the largest share of the market in 2018 and will witness a growth rate of 15.3% during the forecast period, since it is preferred mostly with tea, particularly green tea.
• Regional segmentation is based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America dominates the global market, in 2018 with 29.0% of the market, which is attributed to the consumption of kombucha as a health drink.
• The companies adapt strategies such as merger & acquisition, contracts, partnership, agreements and new product launches to be successful and get a competitive edge over others.
Key Features of the Kombucha Market Report:
• Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Kombucha Market
• Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks
• 8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels
• Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements
• Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Kombucha industry
• Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/kombucha-market
Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Marketysers Global Consulting LLP
+12127101370 ext.
email us here