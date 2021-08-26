Florence Scovel Shinn and Napoleon Hill Inspiration For New Podcast Focused on Metaphysics
MastermindTimes.com is a new podcast by Jeral and Elizabeth Clyde with a goal of setting listeners free from all negativity by using positive metaphysics.
No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fragility of the mind is a new understanding for many people. With lockdown measures still in place many people’s minds are beginning to be the first caving point. Metaphysics is the study of many components of being, self identity, change, space and time. It is a starting point to embracing positive change in one’s life.
Florence Scovel Shinn was an artist and metaphysician who focused on words of affirmation and positive thinking with well known books such as, “The Game of Life and How to Play It” and “Your Word is Your Wand”. She began teaching through “treatment” which could be described as affirmative prayers to assist those who were coming to see her for a certain urgent desire.
Elizabeth Clyde is a prominent business woman, model, and Links debutante with a degree in Psychology. In her most recent book, “What the Video Vixens of 2008 Taught Me” she focuses on using metaphysics to hold one’s self accountable as well as to progress in the entertainment industry as a woman. Clyde has also been a ghostwriter for over 11 years with her clients appearing on Forbes, CNN, Rolling Out, and ESPN. She has performed in two Russian Nutcrackers and has formerly lived in Paris, a magical city.
Napoleon Hill was a leader before his time being taught by Andrew Carnegie and W. Clement Stone the power of using one’s mastermind. We categorize Hill as a metaphysician because his ability to transform his audiences present circumstances was through using mind power. Hill identified the mastermind as one of the most powerful tools required in order to obtaining the master key which one desires.
Jeral Clyde II started his life in the projects of Atlanta determined not to remain there he took an interest in film. After obtaining a college degree and joining the US Air Force Clyde II expanded his craft in film. He has been featured on the 700 Club and has worked on blockbuster hits such as, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Baby Driver, and Magnificent 7. He founded Clyde Vision Films a family owned media company that he operates with his wife, Elizabeth. Together they also own Clyde Publishers, a literary company specializing in books, masterclasses, and consulting.
Jeral and Elizabeth Clyde are the host of Mastermind Times which is available on Spotify, Google Podcast, and MastermindTimes.com. The focus is using the metaphysical techniques of connecting human existence with the God mastermind within each of us through affirmations. Tune in to hear different techniques for obtaining happiness, a balanced joyful family, health, prosperity, and more financial success through the mastermind within you at Mastermind Times hosted by Jeral and Elizabeth Clyde.
