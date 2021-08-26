Omnillion Raises $25 million in Series A to Expand in the Work-From-Home Era

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnillion, a cloud and global data network for app developers, is proud to announce that it has raised a $25 million Series A to expand its global footprint and hire more talent in a bid to edge ahead of AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure in the emerging edge cloud space.



The Toronto-based company said it will use the funding to develop more features, integrate with content delivery networks, cloud, and telecom providers, and expand its engineering teams in the U.S., Eastern Europe and India. It also plans to open new data centers globally in Ukraine, Taiwan, Ireland, Mexico and Argentina.

“Our mission is to enable every developer and organization to achieve more in their business using edge computing,” said Rachel D. Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Omnillion, “We do so by providing world class solution to build real-time, low latency, and globally-distributed apps that run simultaneously across hundreds of edge or cloud regions.”

The company hopes these efforts will help it acquire more enterprise clients as companies’ remote work demands have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the acceleration of remote work, businesses are having to leverage digital platforms and services to scale their operations online.

“The pandemic has changed how people shop and consume media, content and entertainment,” said Chris Zheng, the co-founder and CTO at Omnillion. “It exponentially increased the need for handling dynamic bursts of demands for application infrastructure securely and resulted in several secular and permanent shifts in cloud adoption and consumption.”

Omnillion prides itself on a globally distributed NoSQL database, a low latency stream data processing engine, that enables developers to efficiently build and scale data-heavy cloud applications. With Omnillion, developers can build and deploy data-driven cloud apps that run across 100 points-of-presence (PoPs) spread around the world. In addition, it takes an average of 80 milliseconds from a user’s phone or computer to Omnillion’s edge cloud and back, a metric known as the mean roundtrip time. That’s as much as 25 to 100 times faster than most of the cloud platforms today.

One of the goals here is to help enterprise developers go beyond the constraints of centralization, geography and latency by building and running enterprise-grade cloud apps across hundreds of regions at the same time, at a fraction of the cost and time of building a single cloud provider hosted app. This becomes increasingly more important as enterprises look to gain a competitive advantage through improved global efficiencies.

“We believe stateful-serverless platform on the edge is the next phase of computing,” said Chris Zheng, “We want to become the de facto edge provider for developers and enterprises globally.”

While the public cloud has been a remarkable catalyst for digital transformation in the last decade, Zheng said it has not provided enough toolkit for developers to squeeze more performance and solve new complexities of scale, particularly in this new age of working from home. As more companies move away from a centralized cloud model and bring applications closer to end users, developers are looking to Omnillion for the flexibility and capability to help them run data-heavy and compute-intensive workloads that bridge global to local.

Media contact

Company: Omnillion

Contact Name: Omnillion Media Team

E-mail: info@omnillion.com

Website: https://www.omnillion.com/