Global Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the oil and gas supporting activities market is expected to grow from $2.34 trillion in 2020 to $2.74 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.32 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The oil and gas supporting activities market was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the historic period.

The oil and gas supporting activities market consists of sales of support activities for oil and gas operations by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide support activities on a contract or fee basis for oil and gas operations such as exploration, drilling and extraction.

Trends In The Global Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market

Companies providing support activities for oil and gas operations are using rig-less technology to reduce turnaround time for decommissioning of wells. Rig-less P&A refers to decommissioning of oil wells wherein companies need not replace tubes and drill pipes while placing primary or secondary barriers, thus offering significant cost savings over rig-based operations. Also, the equipment used for rig-less P&A can also be operated at a water depth of 1600 feet. Some of the major companies using rig-less technology include Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Oceaneering International, Schlumberger and Weatherford.

Global Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market Segments:

The global oil and gas supporting activities market is further segmented based on type, drilling type and geography.

By Type: Well Maintenance, Exploration, Well Developing

By Drilling Type: Offshore, Onshore

By Geography: The global oil and gas supporting activities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American oil and gas supporting activities market accounts for the largest share in the global oil and gas supporting activities market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market Organizations Covered: Halliburton, Saipem S p A, Schlumberger Ltd, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Weatherford International plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

