Service Robotics Market worth USD 41.49 billion at 15.9%CAGR; Government Investments in AI to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global service robotics market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of these robots in a wide range of sectors, such as agriculture, defense, logistics, and healthcare worldwide.This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Service Robotics Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Professional, Personal), By Application (Domestic, Industrial/Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 12.88 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 41.49 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation –

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 15.9 % 2027 Value Projection USD 41.49 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 12.88 Billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Type; Application; Regional Growth Drivers Ongoing Advancements in Robotic Technology to Propel Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges Massive Investments at Initial Stage and High Maintenance Cost May Hinder Growth.





COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost Demand for Medical Robots to Prevent Transmission

Many industries are shutting down their manufacturing facilities owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. But, the demand for service robotics is surging from the healthcare sector rapidly. Several companies are developing medical robots to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus and to check body temperatures. Our elaborate reports would help you find the right strategy to gain business confidence.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which segment is expected to dominate the market?

How will service robotics providers intensifycompetition?

Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market severely?

What are the ongoing innovations and developments in the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Integration of AI & Machine Learning to Bolster Growth

Service robotsare experiencing high demand across the globe on account of the rising technological developments. This is further resulting in the integration of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and automation. It is aiding in the transformation of the task-performing capacity of humans. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) declared that since the past two decades, the number of robots have surged three-folds. However, service robots require high initial investment for programming, procurement, accessories, and integration processes. This factor may hamper the service robotics market growth in the near future.

Segment-

Defense Sub-segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Rising Usage of UAVs

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into industrial/commercial and domestic. The defense sub-segment under the industrial/commercial segment held 17.4% in terms of service robotics market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the industry because of their ability to protect soldiers from harm.

Regional Analysis-

Rapid Industrialization&Globalization to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Europe procured USD 4.21 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for personal and professional robots in the region. Also, the urgent need of service robots from retail, medical, defense, and logistics sectors in this region would accelerate growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising government investments in AI, robotics, and automation. Besides, the increasing standards of living of people in China and India would surge the demand for automation. Rapid industrialization and globalization would also contribute to growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Novel Service Robots to Intensify Competition

Numerous service robotics vendors present in the market are mainly focusing on developing state-of-the-art robots by integrating them with innovative technologies. Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic is compelling healthcare agencies to deploy unique robots to help patients with their medical requirements. Below are two latest industry developments:

September 2020 :Yatharth Hospital, Noida, deployed Mitra, a customer-service robot to patrol the ward and help COVID-19 patients contact their loved ones. It also counsels patients to keep their anxieties away.

:Yatharth Hospital, Noida, deployed Mitra, a customer-service robot to patrol the ward and help COVID-19 patients contact their loved ones. It also counsels patients to keep their anxieties away. April 2020:Avidbots unveiled a novel sweeper option for its best-selling autonomous floor-scrubbing robot named Neo. The new product is called Side Sweeper. It will allow Neo to clean up to 33% more floor space. It can also clean hard-to-reach places, such as corners and baseboards.

Table Of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Service Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value) Professional Personal By Application(Value) Domestic Industrial/Commercial Transportation & Logistics Medical Defense Construction & Demolition Unmanned Vehicles Agriculture & Forestry Others (Retail, Public Relations etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Service Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value) Professional Personal



TOC Continued…!

