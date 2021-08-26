How Are Rail Asset Management Industry Players Expanding Their Global Presence?

Rail Asset Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change Rail Asset Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Rail Asset Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies operating in the rail asset management market are increasingly undergoing strategic partnerships and collaboration to improve their financial position, strengthen their product portfolio, and expand the global presence of the company. For instance, in April 2020, Cyient Limited, an India-based company focused on engineering, data analytics, network & operations, and manufacturing collaborated with Hitachi Rail to enhance the installation of signaling technology and improve Hitachi Rail’s project execution capabilities. Cyient will create and run a central distribution facility for Hitachi Rail in India, as well as a regional center in the USA, as part of the agreement.

Major players in the rail asset management industry are Siemens, Hitachi, Wabtec, DXC Technology, L&T Technology Services, SAP, Capgemini, Cisco, Accenture, Atkins, Trimble Inc., WSP, Tego, KONUX, Oxplus, Bentley Systems, Trapeze Group, Uptake, Huawei, Cyient, Assetic, Machines With Vision, and ZEDAS, SNC-Lavalin, and Bombardier.

The global rail asset management market size is expected to grow from $9.07 billion in 2020 to $9.85 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is in the rail asset management market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The rail asset management market is expected to reach $12.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Read More On The Global Rail Asset Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rail-asset-management-global-market-report

The rail asset management market consists of sales of rail asset management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that plan, advise on and manage various kinds of rail assets. Rail assets management includes several solutions that enable improvement in the management of rail assets. It comprises several activities such as design, construction, operations, maintenance & support, traffic planning, infrastructure management, communication network, station control, rail-facility information management, among others. These solutions and services enable timely monitoring and efficient scheduling of assets with reduced downtime.

The main types in rail asset management solutions are asset performance management, analytics, asset planning and scheduling, security, workforce management, and others. Asset performance management solutions encompass the capabilities of data capture, integration, visualization, and analytics tied together for the explicit purpose of improving the reliability and availability of physical assets. These solutions are offered through professional services and managed services and deployed through cloud and on-premise locations. Rail asset management solutions can be applied in areas such as rolling stock and infrastructure.

Rail Asset Management Global Market Report 2021 - By Solution (Asset Performance Management, Analytics, Asset Planning & Scheduling, Security, Workforce Management), By Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By Application (Rolling Stock, Infrastructure), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides rail asset management market overview, forecast rail asset management market size and growth for the whole market, rail asset management market segments, and geographies, rail asset management market trends, rail asset management market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Rail Asset Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5279&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Rail Transport Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Passenger Rail Transport, Rail Freight), By Distance (Long-Distance, Short-Distance), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rail-transport-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Medium-Distance Passenger Transport, Long-Distance Passenger Transport, Short-Distance Passenger Transport), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-rail-transport-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Rail Freight Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Intermodals, Tank Wagons, Freight Cars), By Destination (Domestic, International), By Application (Oil And Gas, Mining Industry, Logistic Industry, Post Service), By Freight Type (Containerized, Liquid, Commodities), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rail-freight-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/