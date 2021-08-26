Blockchain Supply Chain Market Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, Application, Region And Segment Forecast by 2028
Rising demand for transparency and secure transactions in supply chain is driving blockchain supply chain market growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blockchain supply chain market size reached USD 271 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14,180 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 63.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need of transparency in the supply chain, technological advancements in transactions in supply chain are factor driving rising focus on improving data security and maintaining records of transactions. In addition, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, digital record of data validation, and increase in traceability of products or goods in transportation to resolve associated problems are factors expected to fuel adoption of blockchain supply chain going head. Rising utilization of blockchain technology in retail and supply chain sectors are factors prompting major players to invest in blockchain supply chain.
An extensive analysis of the Blockchain Supply Chain market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Blockchain Supply Chain market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Blockchain Supply Chain market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Blockchain Supply Chain Market are:
IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Guardtime Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Auxesis Group, BTL Group, Accenture PLC, and Omnichain Inc.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Blockchain Supply Chain market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Blockchain Supply Chain industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain supply chain market on the basis of component, type, application, end use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Platform
Services
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Public
Private
Consortium
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Smart Contracts
Payment & Settlement
Product Traceability
Compliance Management
Inventory Monitoring
Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Manufacturing
Logistics
Retail
Healthcare
Food & Beverages
Oil & Gases
Others
Some Key Highlights From Report
In April 2021, IBM Corporation and IPwe entered into partnership to build the infrastructure for representing patents as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and storing the records on a blockchain network. Tokenization of intellectual property (IP) can enable to sell, share, commercialize, or otherwise monetize patents, as well as add new liquidity to the market.
Services segment accounted for largest revenue share in the blockchain supply chain market in 2020, which is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing need for transparency in supply chain, rising adoption of technology in supply chain functions, and improved services such as decentralization, immutability, faster, and low-cost transactions are factor boosting the market growth.
Inventory monitoring segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising need for more data accuracy and authenticity, and increasing focus on streamlining workflow and keeping accurate record and maintaining hassle free inventory are another factor boosting market revenue growth during the forecast period.
Logistics segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global blockchain supply chain market in 2020, which is expected to incline rapidly during the forecast period.
North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global blockchain supply chain market in 2020. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced systems such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things are factors expected to boost growth of the blockchain supply chain market in the region.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Blockchain Supply Chain market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Blockchain Supply Chain market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Blockchain Supply Chain market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Blockchain Supply Chain market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Blockchain Supply Chain market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Blockchain Supply Chain market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Blockchain Supply Chain market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Blockchain Supply Chain industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Blockchain Supply Chain market rivals for ideal business expansion.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Blockchain Supply Chain Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
4.2.3. Blockchain Supply Chain Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Blockchain Supply Chain products
4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Blockchain Supply Chain Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3. Competitor’s Positioning
10.4. Strategy Benchmarking
10.5. Vendor Landscape
10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers
10.5.1.1. North America
10.5.1.2. Europe
10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.5. Latin America
10.5.2. Distributors
10.5.2.1. North America
10.5.2.2. Europe
10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.5.2.5. Latin America
10.5.3. Others
Continued….
