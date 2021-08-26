Immunoglobulins Market Players Launch New Labs With Growth From Increase In Geriatric Population

Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The geriatric population is at high risk of infectious diseases and auto-immune diseases. The immunoglobulin test determines the body's ability to produce antibodies that protect it from bacteria, viruses, and allergies. According to the United Nations department of economic and social affairs (UN DESA), in 2020, the number of people aged over 65 was 727 million globally. By 2050, this figure is expected to have more than doubled, reaching over 1.5 billion people. The aging population is expected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to 16% in 2050.

The launch of new offices and laboratories to boost research and development activities is shaping the immunoglobulins market. Major companies operating in the immunoglobulins sector are focused on opening new laboratories for immunoglobulins to enhance the platform technology, pipeline development, and manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in February 2021, VectorY, a fully integrated gene therapy firm, has opened offices and laboratories in the Netherlands to develop novel vectorized antibodies for muscular and neurological illnesses. In this laboratory, VectorY creates exclusive and collaborative projects based on a revolutionary AAV platform and antibody-based targeted degradation technology. The company is developing a pipeline of new vectorized antibodies to treat muscle and CNS illnesses, to enhance delivery, durability, and accessibility of specific tissues and cells, to overcome the limits of present therapies.

The global immunoglobulins market size is expected to grow from $12.89 billion in 2020 to $14.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The change in growth trend of the immunoglobulins market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The immunoglobulins market is expected to reach $19.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Major players in the immunoglobulins industry are Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Octapharma, China Biologic Products Inc., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB group, Biotest AG, Sanquin, ADMA Biologics, Option Care Enterprises, and Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co. Ltd.

The main types of products in immunoglobulins are IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) is the primary stimulator of humoral immunity in extracellular fluids such as blood, lymph, and saliva. The immunoglobulins are delivered using the intravenous mode of delivery, subcutaneous mode of delivery and are used in hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), immunodeficiency disease, myasthenia gravis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), others.

Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, IgD), By Mode Of Delivery (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), By Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Immunodeficiency Disease, Myasthenia Gravis, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

