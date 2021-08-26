Global Filling Machines Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Filling Machines Market 2021-2030

Filling Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Filling Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Filling Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the filling machines market is expected to grow from $6.57 billion in 2020 to $6.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the filling machines market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The filling machine market is expected to reach $8.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The increasing demand for packaged and processed food is expected to propel the growth of the filling machines market in the coming years.

The filling machines market consists of sales of filling machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing filling machines used to fill a variety of products such as capsules, liquids, chunky products, pastes, granules, medicines, and others. A filling machine is a sort of packaging machine that measures a product from bulk as per a predetermined value, such as the level in a container, mass, or volume. The machine then loads the goods into a box, bag, or another packaging container after obtaining the measurement.

Trends In The Global Filling Machines Market

The launch of technologically advanced products is shaping the filling machines market. Major companies operating in the filling machines sector are focused on developing technological solutions for filling to enhance the look for aseptic packs. For instance, in November 2019, Uflex Ltd, an India-based flexible packaging company launched liquid filling machine Asepto Flexpress 10000 and packaging solution Asepto Eye based on the concave lens and single-lens technology that gives 3-D effects on the aseptic packs. Uflex is promoting this one-of-a-kind machine for use in the dairy, dairy products, juices, and alcohol industries. Asepto Flexpress 10000 machine has the benefit of being highly flexible for all-in-one portion packs ranging from 90 to 200 ml.

Global Filling Machines Market Segments:

The global filling machines market is further segmented based on type, process, application and geography.

By Type: Rotary Fillers, Volumetric Fillers, Aseptic Fillers, Net Weight Fillers, Other Filling Equipment

By Process: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic

By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Others

By Geography: The global filling machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific filling machines market accounts for the largest share in the global filling machines market.

Filling Machines Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides filling machines market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global filling machines market, filling machines market share, filling machines market players, filling machines market segments and geographies, filling machines market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Filling Machines Market Organizations Covered: Tetra Laval, Krones Group AG, GEA Group AG, Accutek Packaging Equipment, KHS GmbH, Ronchi Mario S.p.A, Coesia Group S.p.A., Scholle Ipn Corporation, Uflex Ltd., and Matrix Packaging Machinery

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

