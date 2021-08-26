Global Cosmeceuticals Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The cosmeceuticals market is expected to grow from USD 57 billion in 2019 to USD 106 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, August 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Cosmeceuticals Market By Type (Anti-Ageing, Anti-Acne, Anti-Tanning, Anti-Stress, Moisturizers, Exfoliators, Whitening, Firming), Product Type (Hair Care, Skin Care, Oral Care, Lip Care), Active Ingredients (Retinoid, Exfoliants, Peptides And Proteins, Botanicals, Others), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Supermarkets, Beauty Salons, Online Platforms, Specialist Stores, Others), Regions, And Global Forecast 2020-2027.The global cosmeceuticals market is expected to grow from USD 57 billion in 2019 to USD 106 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region stands as a promising market for cosmeceuticals and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is poised to witness many new product launches. The key reasons for the strong growth are the region's growing disposable income along with the increasing consciousness of people's appearance. Many cosmeceuticals companies that had the foresight to enter the Asian market just in time have already achieved high profits. The markets in Japan, China, and India are proliferating, commanding significant shares in the regional market.Key players in the global cosmeceuticals market are L'Oréal, Procter & Gamble, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., BASF SE, Active Organics, Unilever, Bayer AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Revlon Inc., Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Allergan, Clarins, Croda International plc, Elementis, Sabinsa Corporation, Arch Chemicals, Inc., and Symrise AG, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global cosmeceuticals market.DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418337/request-sample In February 2017, the Procter & Gamble Corporation sold the Hipoglos Brand to Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into anti-ageing, anti-acne, anti-tanning, anti-stress, moisturizers, exfoliators, whitening, and firming. The product type segment includes hair care, skin care, oral care, and lip care. Based on active ingredients, the market has been divided into retinoid, exfoliants, peptides and proteins, botanicals, and others. The distribution channel segment includes convenience stores, pharmacy & drug stores, supermarkets, beauty salons, online platforms, specialist stores, and others.Aging is a significant factor boosting the global cosmeceuticals market as they are associated with loss of fibrous tissue and reduced vascular networks of the skin layer. Also, in the elderly population, the characteristics and appearance of the skin change, leading to dryness, sagging skin, wrinkles, and pigmentation. Furthermore, anti-aging devices tighten and rejuvenate the skin, give a youthful appearance and further boost the demand for cosmeceuticals in the market. Although there has been a significant increase over the past few years, knowledge regarding the risks involved in using these devices has hindered the market growth to some extent.About the report:The global cosmeceuticals market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.Customization of the Report:The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.About Fior MarketsFior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. 