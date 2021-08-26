MPD Officer Involved Shooting and Arrest Made in an Assault on a Police Officer While Armed (Gun): 1700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an officer involved shooting and announce an arrest has been made in an Assault on a Police Officer while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 5:48 pm, uniformed patrol officers from the Sixth District were alerted to a male subject using narcotics by an uninvolved citizen. The male subject was located in an alley, in the rear of the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. When an officer made contact with the male subject he instructed the subject to walk away from the location, and walked to the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. As he walked away, the member noticed a firearm protruding from his clothing. The officer requested additional units before stopping the subject. Once additional units arrived in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, officers attempted to stop the subject. The subject produced a handgun and discharged it toward the officer. In response, the officer discharged their firearm, striking the male subject. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the subject to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The subject’s firearm was recovered and is pictured below:

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 40 year-old Ras Haile Menelik Salaam, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer While Armed (Gun).

The MPD members involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Responding officers activated their body worn cameras. That footage is currently under review.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.