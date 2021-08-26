Global Elastography Imaging Market is Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027
The global elastography imaging market is expected to grow USD 3.73 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Elastography Imaging Market By Product Type (Ultrasound And Magnet Resonance Imaging [MRI]), Applications (Radiology, Cardiology, Vascular, Urology, Obstetrics, Orthopaedic And Musculoskeletal, And Others), End-User Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers And Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2020 To 2027.
The global elastography imaging market is expected to grow from USD 2.04 billion in 2019 to USD 3.73 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America accounts for the largest market share of the elastography imaging market, owing to the increasing chronic diseases and cancer cases, developed healthcare infrastructure, favourable government policies, and emerging numbers of geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is the market with the highest growth potential owing to the factors such as the high prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, increasing trend in adoption of advanced research facilities, and growing geriatric population.
Key players of this industry are Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Samsung Medison, Hitachi, Canon Medical System, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Esaote, SuperSonic Imagine, FUJIFILM Holdings, Toshiba America Medical Systems, and Resoundant. Companies are collaborating and partnering as a strategic move to increase their customer base and improve technology.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418326/request-sample
Philips Healthcare collaborated with Erasmus University Medical Center (Netherlands) and partnered with PathAI (based in US) to expand its presence in different geographies across the globe.
The global elastography imaging market is segmented into product type, applications, end-user, and regions. By product type, it is segmented into ultrasound elastography imaging and magnet resonance imaging (MRI). The ultrasound elastography imaging accounts for the largest market share in this segment because it is low cost, widely available and has quick procedures. Based on the applications, this market is segmented into radiology, cardiology, vascular, urology, obstetrics, orthopaedic and musculoskeletal, and others. The radiology dominates this segment; it comprises of cancer diagnosis and treatment, abdominal ailments, and injuries of soft tissue, increasing cases of breast cancer is fuelling the growth of this market. By end-user, this market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and others.
This segment is dominated by hospitals owing to increasing number of MRI and ultrasound-based elastography surgeries. Also increasing number of cancer cases are expected to contribute towards the growth of the segment.
Click Here to Access Full Report Copy
About the report:
The global elastography imaging market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.
About Fior Markets
Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With a transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of a diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with a global approach.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Fior Markets
+1 201-465-4211
email us here