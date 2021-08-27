Avere Beauty Offers Injectable Treatment for Frown Lines at its Pittsburgh Med Spas

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services in Pittsburgh has expanded its services.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avere Beauty today announced that it is now offering injectable treatment for frown lines at its Pittsburgh Med Spas.

“We are very excited about this,” said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak.

Udavcak explained that the treatment is through Botox injections. Botox injections are noted primarily for the ability to reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles. They're also used to treat conditions such as neck spasms (cervical dystonia), excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis), an overactive bladder, and lazy eye.

Botox injections, according to Udavcak, block certain chemical signals from nerves, mostly signals that cause muscles to contract. The most common use of these injections is to temporarily relax the facial muscles that cause wrinkles in the forehead and around the eyes.

In addition to offering injectable treatment for frown lines at its Pittsburgh Med Spas, the company is also offering IPL laser treatments (IPL) treatments (https://www.averebeauty.com/intense-pulsed-light-face).

IPL laser treatments can treat age and sun spots, freckles, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, birthmarks, port wine stains, and more.

IPL laser treatments, according to Udavcak, use a handpiece to deliver a series of gentle pulses of intense pulsed light to the skin. The IPL penetrates the dermis, which is absorbed by the pigment and vascular irregularities in the skin's deeper tissue.

The treatment may last 15 – 30 minutes, depending on the size of the area treated. The sensation is similar to a snap of a rubber band on the skin. The treatment is virtually painless for most individuals, and a topical anesthetic cream may be applied to minimize any discomfort. Avere Beauty also uses Ultrasound Jelly to provide extra protection.

