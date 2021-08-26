Avere Beauty Offers Laser Hair Removal for Legs at its Pittsburgh Med Spas

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services in Pittsburgh is offering a unique hair removal service.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avere Beauty today announced that it is now offering laser hair removal for legs at its Pittsburgh Med Spas.

"Shaving your legs can be time-consuming and painful, but there is a better way with our laser hair removal for legs service,” said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak.

Laser hair removal at Avere Beauty, Udavcak said, is the most affordable and economical option.

“Our laser is the newest in Pittsburgh and therefore requires fewer treatments to permanently remove hair on the legs,” Udavcak stressed before adding, “Our straightforward pricing makes it easy to find out how affordable your laser hair removal investment will be. It is recommended to get six sessions and with 10 percent off our package deals, you'll be smooth in no time.”

Udavcak went on to reiterate that if you're currently shaving, it's likely you'll start to see razor burn, or ingrown hairs at least once. Laser Hair Removal by Avere Beauty, he noted, helps solve unwanted hair.

“No more shaving, waxing, ingrown hairs, or razor burns,” Udavcak said. “Once your cycle is complete, no more money is spent either. Avere Beauty has a highly trained staff of RNs, estheticians, and practitioners. All of our wonderful team has spent countless hours mastering our specific laser.”

For more information, please visit www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:

3495 Butler Street

Suite G01

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States

Murrysville Location:

5100 Old William Penn Highway

STE 3

Export, PA 15632

United States