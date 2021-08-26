Heat Pump Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand and Business Opportunities 2019-2026
(222 PDF Pages with Insights) Heat Pump Market by Type, Application, and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Heat Pump Market by Type (Air-to-Air, Water Source, and Geothermal) and Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global heat pump industry generated $55.2 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $99.6 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026.
Increase in adoption of heat pumps in the residential sector and benefits related to reduction of CO2 emissions drive the growth of the global heat pump market. However, high cost of investments hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in prominence of geothermal heat pump technology and favorable regulatory policies offer new opportunities in the coming years.
For geographies with moderate heating and cooling needs, heat pumps offer an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air-conditioners. This is possible because of less electricity consumption by heat pumps that have a proven track record of being cost-competitive. Therefore, growth in demand for refrigerant in household applications fuel the scope of utilization to a heat pump that ultimately contributes to the global market growth. The high cost of installation associated with heat pumps is anticipated to hamper the global market growth.
Asia-Pacific is the prominent consumer of the heat pump market where demand for heat pumps has seen a sudden rise in 2009 as Energy Conservation Law (ECL) was amended and residential & commercial sectors were added as targets in 2009.
Based on type, the air-to-air segment accounted for the largest heat pump market share of around 75% in 2018 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period. As compared to electric resistance heating, i.e., furnaces and baseboard heaters, air-to-air heat pumps save 50% energy and that is why they are known to be energy efficient.
Based on application, the residential application segment dominated the global market in 2018. Residential buildings and housing spaces represent the need for space heating and cooling due to climate changes. This provides a scope of utilization for heat pumps in the residential sector and make it a prominent application segment over others.
COVID-19 Scenario
• The outbreak has caused lockdown of the manufacturing factories and as a result, there is a disruption in the production cycle. Accordingly, the supply chain has also got affected.
• With lockdown in effect, the demand from commercial sector will be reduced for sure. In addition, with governments and healthcare researchers outlining the fact that central air-conditioning aids in spreading the coronavirus, there would certainly be a steep decline in the production line.
• However, there hasn't been any threat projected for window air conditioners yet. But, disruption in the supply chain may pose a hindrance for the residents who want to install new systems.
