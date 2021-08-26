GCC LED Lighting Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC LED lighting market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC market to grow at a CAGR of 14.60% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A light-emitting diode (LED) refers to a cost- and energy-efficient lighting device that illuminates when electric current passes through it. These lights are durable, available in a wide range of colors, and have a long lifespan. LEDs are commonly used as backlighting in various electronic devices, display boards, automobiles, etc. These lighting systems utilize lesser energy than traditional bulbs, do not contain any harmful elements, and offer more than 40 times the average life of conventional lights. The rising awareness towards the energy- and cost-saving benefits of LED lighting among the consumers has encouraged the product adoption in the GCC region.
The increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems and the rising infrastructural development are primarily driving the GCC LED market. Furthermore, the growing concerns towards greenhouse gas emissions have propelled the use of LED lighting products for reducing the carbon emissions from conventional fluorescent lights. Moreover, the rising installation of LED lights in automobiles, signal and signage, mobile devices, etc., is also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, several regulations by government bodies across the GCC countries have restricted the import and sales of incandescent bulbs, which are expected to further bolster the demand for LED lights over the forecasted period.
GCC LED Lighting Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the GCC led lighting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the GCC led lighting market on the basis of markets analysed, products manufactured, technical and financial analysis.
Markets Analysed:
Global LED lighting market
GCC region LED lighting market
Saudi Arabia LED lighting market
UAE LED lighting market
Qatar LED lighting market
Bahrain LED lighting market
Kuwait LED lighting market
Oman LED lighting market
Products Manufactured:
Panel Lights
Flood Lights
Down Lights
Street Lights
Tube Lights
Bulbs
Technical and Financial Analysis:
Manufacturing Process
Raw Material Requirements
Land Requirements
Construction Requirements
Manpower Requirements
Utility Requirements
Packaging Requirements
Capital Investments
Operating Expenses
Incomes
Profit Margins
Return on Investment
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
