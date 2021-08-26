Banana Powder Market Revenue Growth & Opportunities by 2026 With Trends and Competitive Analysis
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Banana Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global banana powder market reached a value of US$ 990.6 Million in 2020. Banana powder is obtained from raw bananas by removing their moisture content. This prolongs the shelf life of the processed product and helps in minimizing post-harvest losses while retaining the nutritional value of fresh bananas. Banana powder is rich in potassium, protein, vitamins, dietary fibers, resistant starch, etc. It aids in improving digestion, strengthening bones, regulating blood pressure, relaxing muscles, preventing dehydration, etc. Various sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, animal feed, etc., widely utilize banana powder based on its beneficial properties.
The expanding food and beverage sector is one of the primary factors driving the global market due to the increasing utilization of banana powder in preparing numerous beverages, such as smoothies and milkshakes. Moreover, the shifting preferences of millennials and the working population towards convenient and nutritional on-the-go drinks are further strengthening the global market. Banana powder is also gaining traction as a healthier alternative to wheat flour in various bakery products. Moreover, due to the growing popularity of natural and organic personal grooming trends, numerous skincare items are increasingly using banana powder as an ingredient. Besides this, the rising product utilization in animal feed production to improve the gut health of cattle is anticipated to bolster the global banana powder market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Chiquita Brands International Sàrl
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
Dole Food Company, Inc.
Fyffes plc
Grupo Noboa S.A.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by End Use:
Food Industry
Feed Industry
Others
Regional Insights:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
South America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
