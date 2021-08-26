Perfume Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Scope Forecast To 2026
Looking forward, the perfume market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES , August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Perfume Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global perfume market reached a value of US$ 32.8 Billion in 2020. Perfumes are composed of fragrances and essential oils, which offer a pleasant smell to the individual. Some of the common natural ingredients utilized in the production of perfumes include flowers, fruits, grasses, leaves, spices, woods, roots, balsams, gums, resins, and animal secretions. It signifies a person’s style, personality and individuality and a good scent can influence mood, emotions, behavior, perception and human thoughts. Presently, the production of perfumes has evolved into a mainstream business in the personal care and cosmetics industry.
The emerging trend of personal grooming, along with the rising demand for youth-oriented and exotic fragrances, is primarily driving the global perfume market. Furthermore, escalating demand for luxury fragrances due to the inflating income levels and elevating living standards of the consumers is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, numerous key players are introducing rich fragrances with natural ingredients such as oud, musk, amber and exotic flowers to expand their consumer base. Various other factors, including easy product availability on online retail channels, aggressive promotional activities on social media platforms, and growing working women population, are anticipated to further drive the global perfume market in the coming years. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Avon Products Inc.
Natura Cosméticos SA
Chanel SA
Coty Inc.
LVMH
L'Oréal SA.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Perfume Type:
Premium Perfume Products
Mass Perfume Products
Breakup by Category:
Female Fragrances
Male Fragrances
Unisex Fragrances
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Speciality stores
Departmental stores
Online stores
Hypermarkets & supermarkets
Others
Regional Insights:
Brazil
United States
Germany
France
Russia
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
