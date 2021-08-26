Submit Release
UAE Smart Lighting Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE Smart Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the UAE smart lighting market is currently exhibiting strong growth and is expected to impact the smart lighting market positively.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-smart-lighting-market/requestsample

Smart-lighting refers to a technology that enables efficient use of light resources with power-saving fixtures and offers automated controls. Smart-lighting products are mainly comprised of a wall keypad and touchscreen panel. The lightings can also be operated through a smartphone, tab, or laptop. As a result, smart lighting system finds widespread applications in commercial, industrial and residential sectors.

Consistently rising energy consumption, along with the growing demand for electricity, is primarily driving the market for smart lighting in the UAE. Furthermore, consumers are also increasingly adopting smart lighting products due to their cost efficiency and remote accessibility through smartphones and voice-command features, which in turn is providing a positive outlook to the market. Besides this, smart lighting serves as an essential component in sustainable development since a significant number of public lamps with high-intensity bulbs that use mercury and other materials to operate, have detrimental effects on the environment. To combat this, the UAE government has started to equip existing tunnels, roads, and public areas with smart lighting equipment that works according to the occupancy and traffic on the road. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.

UAE Smart Lighting Market  2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the uae smart lighting market  has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the uae smart lighting market  on the basis of offering, communication technology, installation type, light source, application and region.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware
Software
Services

Breakup by Communication Technology:

Wired Technology
Wireless Technology

Breakup by Installation Type:

New Installation
Retrofit Installation

Breakup by Light Source:

LED Lamps
Fluorescent Lamps
Compact Fluorescent Lamps
High Intensity Discharge Lamps
Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial
Residential
Public Infrastructure
Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-smart-lighting-market

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

