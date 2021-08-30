New Record Label WayNorth Music Launches With Debut Of New Jekalyn Carr Music

Carr’s New Single To Drop This Friday

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Christian, Gospel record label, WayNorth Music, debuts this week with new music from chart-topper Jekalyn Carr. The label headed by industry veterans Lindsay Bless and Paul Wright III will be home to several new artists and ‘surprise recordings.’

With the goal to increase awareness of new and emerging artists, WayNorth Music will offer quality music and expand the next generation of gospel artists and music ministers. WayNorth Music will announce artist signings over the next few weeks while the label prepares for their inaugural release from top-selling Gospel artist Jekalyn Carr next week.

“WayNorth Music is looking forward to sharing great music, and launching the next wave of great artists,” said WayNorth Music President Lindsay Bless. “We are looking forward to providing opportunities for developing artists to spread and share their message.”

“As we make our introduction into the music world, Jekalyn Carr was on the top of the list of artists that we wanted to work with,” said Paul Wright. “I am happy that WayNorth Music was afforded this opportunity and we are beyond excited to launch the WayNorth Music label with the dynamic artistry of Jekalyn Carr on her upcoming single release!”

Paul Wright
WayNorth Music
+1 615-260-2132
email us here

You just read:

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media


Contact
Paul Wright
WayNorth Music
+1 615-260-2132
Company/Organization
United Alliance Music Group
215 James Matthew Lane
Mount Juliet, Tennessee, 37122
United States
+1 615-260-2132
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
