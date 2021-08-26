Governor Dunleavy Directs Immediate Funding of Student Scholarships, WWAMI Program, Other Critical Programs

For Immediate Release 21-140

August 25, 2021 (Anchorage) – Governor Mike Dunleavy today directed his Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to implement the remaining outstanding appropriations passed in the FY22 state budget that were eventually subject to the reverse sweep. This directive brings certainly to a number of valid appropriations including the University of Alaska Performance Scholarship Awards ($11.7M) and the WWAMI Medical Education Program ($3.3M).

“Alaska’s students who worked hard and excelled and chose to stay in Alaska deserve stability in their university education. Performance scholarship recipients and WWAMI students can rest assured the funding for their secondary education is secure,” said Governor Dunleavy.“

Governor Dunleavy’s decision came after his administration’s analysis on the recent court decision on the Power Cost Equalization Program and Endowment. The review, which included both the Alaska Department of Law and the Office of Management and Budget, determined the appropriations made in the general fund budget were enacted prior to the sweeping of funds into the Constitutional Budget Reserve, and therefore should be funded.

The Governor’s direction to OMB is effective immediately.

