Hot Runner Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.9% to Reach $5,241.5 Million by 2026
Rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for injection molded plastic products in the automotive and healthcare sectors drives marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot runner systems are used for reducing wastage of plastic material that arise in the injection molding process. The utilization of a hot runner system increases molding efficiency by offering reduced cycle time, and decrease in labor, material, and energy costs. It also adds significantly to consistency and quality of part, and permits additional flexibility for molding automation.
The global hot runner market size was $2,854.0 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $5,241.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.
In addition, the global hot runner market is mainly propelled by the rise in demand for optimal quality injection-molded parts from numerous end-use industries such as the consumer goods, packaging, automotive, and others.
Moreover, various innovative technologies are established based on hot runner system that includes the PET pre-formed process, stack mold, multi-material shot, and multi-color shot. Further, hot runner market growth in application of valve gate hot runner in varied industries such as automotive and electronic owing to its ability to produce large number of optimal quality parts is estimated to fuel the development of the global hot runner industry.
Key Benefits for Hot Runner Market:
The study provides an in-depth global hot runner market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
A quantitative analysis of the global hot runner market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine its potential.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Valve gate hot runner
Open gate hot runner
By Application
Automotive Industry
Electronic Industry
Medical Industry
Packaging Industry
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
