Jackhammer Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% to Reach $361.2 Million by 2026

There is an increase in adoption of jack hammers owing to its advantages such as durability, quiet operation, outstanding operator comfort, and low maintenance.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The jackhammer is a percussive rock-drilling equipment, used to demolish or break the pavement, rock, and concrete. It includes piston rod, which moves up and down to push drill rod. There are three types of jack hammers-pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic.The global jackhammer market size was valued at $202.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $361.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6193 The key factors that drive the growth of the global jackhammer market include increase mining industry in the developing countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, the expansion of existing mines due rise in demand for metal and minerals also boosts the jackhammer market growth. However, government regulation due the environmental concern is expected to restraint the market growth.Furthermore, it is widely utilized in the construction sector for various operations. Thus, the growth in construction sector around the globe offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.Top 10 Leading PlayersAtlas CopcoDEWALTEinhell Germany AGHiKOKI Power ToolsHilti CorporationMakita CorporationMilwaukee ToolRobert Bosch Tool CorporationSTANLEY InfrastructureTR IndustrialPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6193 Key Benefits :The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging jackhammer market trends and dynamics.In-depth jackhammer market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.Key Market SegmentsBy TypePneumaticElectricHydraulicBy ApplicationMiningConstructionTunnelingWell drillingBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEARequest for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6193