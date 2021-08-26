Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Worth $25,063.8 Million by 2026

The increase in popularity of FGD systems in the growing cement and chemical manufacturing industries drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flue gas desulfurization systems have witnessed unprecedented adoption in the current years, owing to the rise in concerns pertaining to the increase in pollution and environmental protection. In addition, factors such as a rise in the number of industries and an increase in awareness regarding health hazards caused due to air pollution drive the adoption of flue gas desulfurization systems. However, high product and installation costs restrain the growth of the flue gas desulfurization systems market.

The global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems market size was valued at $17,869.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $25,063.8 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%.

An increase in demand for air scrubbers has been witnessed in the fast-emerging economies such as India and China, owing to the presence of several local and regional manufacturing companies. Moreover, the rise in industrialization is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to small manufacturers across the globe. However, the flue gas desulfurization systems market in LAMEA is in its nascent stage and is anticipated to observe substantial development in the near future due to the rise in awareness among individuals toward controlling air pollution.

Top 10 Leading Players

ANDRUTZ AG
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
Carmeuse
GE Power
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Koch-Glitsch
KraftPowercon
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
S.A. HAMON
Thermax Ltd.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging global flue gas desulfurization systems market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

Wet FGD Systems
Spray Dry FGD System
Dry FGD System

By Application

Power Plants
Chemicals
Cement
Metal Processing and Mining
Manufacturing

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

