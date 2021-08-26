Memphis District Golf Classic Returns for a Second Year During the Southern Heritage Classic

Proceeds from the Memphis District Golf Classic are used to support youth sports programs.

Memphis District Golf Classic Raises Money for Youth Sports

The first year the golf tournament raised over $30,000, and we’re on track to do even better this year.” — Charles Ewing, Sr.

MEMPHIS, TN , UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Memphis District Golf Classic (MDGC) returns to Tunica National for the second year. This is the official golf event of the Southern Heritage Classic and almost 100 hundred players will hit the greens Saturday, September 11th at 8 a.m. Players of all skill levels are invited to participate. In addition to a round of golf, they will receive a delicious meal during the awards luncheon, a MDGC golf tournament shirt, and premium gifts. During the hole-in-one competitions, players can test their skills in hopes of winning a brand new car. A raffle with prizes such as golf clubs and flat-screen TVs will be held as well. The title sponsor of the tournament is Cigna global health service company.

The Memphis District Golf Classic is sponsored by the Memphis District Laymen, an auxiliary of the National Laymen Association. The Memphis District Laymen is comprised of 72 Baptist churches in Memphis, TN under the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. Its mission is to unify men in their purpose of mentoring, evangelizing, and nurturing others to help our communities and strengthen churches. The proceeds from the golf tournament are used to support summer youth sports programs that give youth from at-risk communities the opportunity to learn fun recreational activities and productive life skills. In July, a one-week summer camp was held for youth in grades kindergarten – eight at the Links at Whitehaven golf course. Other programs sponsored by the Memphis District Laymen are Adopt-A-School and prison and homeless outreach.

Each year, the Southern Heritage Classic draws an average of 50,000 people to the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium for a football game between long-time HBCU rivals Tennessee State University and Jackson State University. Several other events, like the golf tournament, are held providing fans with more exciting things to do during the annual cultural celebration.

Charles L. Ewing, Sr. of Ewing Moving & Storage is president of the Memphis District Laymen and came up with the idea to take over the golf tournament in 2019. It was formerly known at the Ed “Too Tall” Jones Golf Tournament. “The Laymen were looking for an annual fundraiser that could help us raise funds and have a greater impact on youth. When the golf tournament during the Classic became available we knew it would be perfect. The support from the business and faith-based community has been phenomenal. The first year we raised over $30,000 and we’re on track to do even better this year,” said Ewing. This year also features a private reception hosted by University of Memphis Men’s Basketball Coach Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway prior to the tournament.

Cigna is dedicated to improving the health, wealth, well-being, and peace of mind of the people in the communities they serve and this is their second year as the title sponsor. “We here at CIGNA recognize the value of sports in the lives of youth. Sports are a great form of exercise but they also teach life skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, communication, and respect. We are proud to sponsor the Memphis District Golf Classic again and look forward to participating as well,” said Quintin Robinson Tri-South Market Vice President of Sales and Account Management

Additional sponsors include Gossett Motor Cars, Nike, Principle Toyota, FedEx, MLGW, City of Memphis, Regional One Health, TVA, Paragon Bank, All World Project Management, the National Civil Rights Museum, Regions, the Memphis District Association (MDA), Truist, and Ewing Moving & Storage. For more information, visit memphisdistrictgolfclassic.org or call 901.265.4886.