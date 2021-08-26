Submit Release
Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Insights into Leading Pharma Players, Novel Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials and Future Outlook | DelveInsight  

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline is evolving with the novel as well as repurposed therapies in the pipeline along with an improved understanding of mechanisms of action.

DelveInsight’s Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Pipeline Insights report offers exhaustive coverage of the emerging therapy landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till a late-end stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned therapeutic agents. 

The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline reports lay down a complete picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and growth prospects across the Major Depressive Disorder domain.

Some of the key highlights from the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report:

  • The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 75+ key players and 75+ key therapies.
  • Major Depressive Disorder pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include Vraylar, PDC-1421, AV-101, AXS-05, Pramipexole, SAGE-217, LY03005, Seltorexant, PH10, PRAX-114, REL-1017, Caplyta, Lumateperone, and others, and several others expected to enter the MDD market in the next decade. 
  • Some of the key companies engaged in strengthening the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline are Axsome Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sage Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Minerva Biosciences, Relmada Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, among others
  • In June 2021, Sage Therapeutics and Biogen announced the Phase III results for Zuranolone (WATERFALL Study). The study met its primary endpoint, at Day 15, zuranolone 50 mg showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in depressive symptoms as measured by HAMD-17 (p=0.0141) compared to placebo.
  • In June 2021, Small Pharma announced the expansion of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial for its lead product, SPL026, an N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") based treatment for major depressive disorder.

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is one of the most common psychiatric disorders that leads to persistent sadness, loss of interest or pleasure, low energy, worse appetite and sleep, and even suicide, disrupting daily activities and psychosocial functions. It is the leading cause of disease burden in high-income countries. 

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Drugs 

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA
Vraylar Allergan/Gedeon Richter Phase III Dopamine D2 receptor partial agonists Oral
PDC-1421 Biolite Inc. Phase II Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors Oral
AV-101  VistaGen Therapeutics Phase II NMDA receptor modulators Oral
AXS-05 Axsome Therapeutics  Preregistration Adrenergic receptor antagonists Oral
Pramipexole  Chase Therapeutics Phase II Dopamine D2 receptor agonists Oral
SAGE-217 Sage Therapeutics Phase III GABA A receptor modulators Oral
LY03005  Luye Pharma Group Preregistration Serotonin uptake inhibitors Oral
Seltorexant  Minerva Therapeutics Phase III Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists Oral
PH10  VistaGen Therapeutics Phase II Chemoreceptor cell stimulants Intranasal
PRAX-114  Praxis Precision Medicines Phase II/III GABA modulators Oral
REL-1017  Relmada Therapeutics Phase III NMDA receptor antagonists Oral
Caplyta  Intra-Cellular Therapies Phase III Glutamate modulator Oral

Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment 

The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report proffers detailed insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Bispecific Antibody
  • Peptides
  • Small molecule
  • Gene therapy

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Subcutaneous
  • Intranasal
  • Intramuscular

By Mechanism of Action

  • Dopamine D2 receptor agonist
  • Serotonin 1A receptor agonists
  • Glutamate modulator
  • NMDA receptor modulators
  • Adrenergic receptor antagonists
  • GABA A receptor modulators
  • Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists

By Targets

  • Dopamine D2 receptor
  • Serotonin 1A receptor
  • Glutamate
  • NMDA receptor
  • Adrenergic receptor 
  • GABA A receptor
  • Orexin receptor type 2

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Axsome Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sage Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Minerva Biosciences, Relmada Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Gedeon Richter, Small Pharma, Clexio Biosciences, VistaGen Therapeutics, among others.

Key Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Therapies: Vraylar, PDC-1421, AV-101, AXS-05, Pramipexole, SAGE-217, LY03005, Seltorexant, PH10, PRAX-114, REL-1017, Caplyta, Cariprazine, SPL026, CLE-100, among others.

Table of Contents 

1 Report Introduction
2 Major Depressive Disorder Disease Overview
3 Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Outlook
4  Comparative Analysis
5 Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
6 Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
7 Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis
8 Inactive Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Products 
9 Appendix
10  Report Methodology
11 Consulting Services
12 Disclaimer
13 About DelveInsight

