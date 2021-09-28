nFocus Awarded U.S. Army Combined Arms Training Strategies (CATS) Contract
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Army has selected nFocus Solutions to continue its support for the Combined Arms Training Strategies (CATS) Sustainment program managed by the Training Management Directorate, Combined Arms Center – Training, out of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. nFocus Solutions has been supporting this effort for the last six years and has successfully developed and edited over 4000 training strategies and managed over 1500 Mission Essential Task Lists which are used to train every Soldier in the Army.
The CATS program is part of a larger initiative of the Department of the Army to more effectively link unit training and resource programming to meet Army training proficiency objectives. CATS support units throughout their training cycle and help commanders to identify training resource requirements. The award also enables nFocus Solutions to continue its work in supporting the Army’s development and sustainment of Army Training Readiness Products as well as the analysis and integration of Army and Joint Training Products as well as supporting the Standards for Training Readiness Advisory Group.
“Our incredible team has been working in support of the Army’s training and training management mission for over six years,” said Ananda Roberts, nFocus Solutions President. “Through effective training strategies, we help commanders to create outcomes our Nation can count on.”
As a Prime Contractor on the Army’s CAC Omnibus contract, nFocus Solutions also supports key Army programs across the Training and Education domains. “It is both an honor and a privilege to continue supporting the U.S. Army through our work with the Combined Arms Center and its vital mission,” said nFocus Solutions Executive Vice President Don Pruitt. “Our team remains focused on helping the Army to ensure its commanders and units have the processes, doctrine, and tools they need to effectively train their units and achieve Soldier readiness.
About nFocus Solutions
nFocus Solutions, a Phoenix-based firm specializing in serving Public Sector organizations with software and services to help them improve their performance through effective outcome measurement and performance optimization. We build software that aligns metrics with mission, to measure individual and organization level outcomes. We do this by integrating disparate and often disconnected data--giving our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.
Mark Mongilutz
nFocus
+ 18669549557
mmongilutz@nfocus.com