DLNR News Release: Diamond Head state monument will now be open seven days a week

Posted on Aug 25, 2021

(Honolulu) – Beginning on Wednesday September 1st, Diamond Head State Monument (DHSM) will now be open seven days a week. The hours of operation will remain the same, 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (last hike). Gates will be closed at 6:00 p.m.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, mask-wearing is required in interior/crowded areas within DHSM.

Hawai’i residents can park and enter DHSM for free with a state identification card or state driver’s license.

