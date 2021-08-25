Adam Slatniske Spearheads Campaign to Support Local Community
Carroll County-based dentist Adam Slatniske turns his attention to care in the community with an all-new charitable initiative.CAROLL COUNTY, MD, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A passionate and dedicated public servant and dentist, Adam Slatniske boasts a lifelong love of helping others. With a particular focus on community, the Maryland native is currently channeling his efforts into an all-new philanthropic initiative established by himself and his partner.
"Called Inspiring The Way, it's all about invigorating our community and supporting local charities along the way," says the nonprofit organization's co-founder Adam Slatniske, speaking from his home in New Windsor, Maryland.
Operating throughout Maryland, Inspiring The Way is the work of successful local dentist Slatniske and his partner. The pair started the nonprofit organization to help build a robust foundation that supports local organizations and families with financial assistance for medical needs, housing, and more.
They're joined on their mission by friends, family, and other supporters from New Windsor, wider Carroll County, and across much of the rest of Maryland.
"We are a Christian team who have been extremely blessed by God's strength to guide us through our trials and tribulations," Slatniske reveals. "Together, we're coming out stronger, inspired to give back to the community through His light," he adds.
Inspiring The Way works alongside those who love to serve their communities by volunteering for charity events where proceeds are given to local organizations. "Our volunteer team is growing, and we would love for you to join us," says co-founder Adam Slatniske.
Aspiring volunteers are invited to connect with Inspiring The Way today to be a part of the nonprofit organization's social events, raising money for local charities across the state of Maryland. "We can't wait to be inspired by your passion and strengths," adds Slatniske.
Adam Slatniske grants pro bono dental work to underprivileged local patients
Launching Inspiring The Way is just the latest in a long list of charitable endeavors undertaken by Adam Slatniske in recent years. Among the most notable has been the popular dentist's efforts to provide pro bono services to those in need but struggling to access care.
"I'm immensely proud to be in a position where I can lend my professional support to underprivileged members of the community requiring vital dental services by providing free care to those most in need," explains the dentist.
Since graduating from Nova Southeastern Dental School in South Florida, Adam Slatniske has remained committed to providing no-cost professional services to those in need but struggling to afford care. He's also worked closely alongside Give Kids a Smile, providing underserved children with free oral health care.
Elsewhere, Slatniske has helped run blood drives, supported nearby senior living facilities, and participated in domestic violence awareness activities. He's further volunteered with a nonprofit transportation program providing crucial travel to medical appointments, faith activities, and more in the shape of Howard County-headquartered Neighbor Ride.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+ 17865519491
email us here