Carlex Glass America Appoints a Sustainability & Social Responsibility Manager

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlex Glass America, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Carrie Barnette as the Manager, Global Sustainability & Reporting, a newly created role, effective immediately.

Barnette will lead the ongoing development and implementation of Carlex's SSR strategy across the enterprise, including all US and European locations. She will also act as a representative for Carlex as the organization works with its customers/OEM, to strengthen sustainability in the automotive segment.

Carrie joined Carlex in 2014 and has held roles as a Quality Engineer/Lab Supervisor and Program Manager for Ford, BMW, and Subaru. Ms. Barnette has a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Sciences from the University of Florida and had spent two years as a federal employee working for the US Army Environmental Command performing environmental audits and managing environmental & sustainability initiatives and another two years as a Professional Environmental Consultant.

Management of the data collection and reporting requirements, Carrie has a keen operational knowledge of Carlex products and processes, combined with a broader understanding of environmental rules and regulations. She will apply these elements to all business operations and will establish corresponding goals and implementation strategies.

"We are very pleased to appoint Carrie to this new role. Our Sustainability and Social Responsibility program is a key pillar in our overall growth strategy," added Chris Herrmann, Carlex Director of Corporate Environmental Health & Safety. "This appointment is an important step in the further development of Carlex's Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility, which aims to incorporate sustainable principles across all operations."

Carrie will also serve as the liaison with Carlex's parent company, Central Glass, as she collaborates in support of their sustainability and environmental initiatives.

ABOUT CARLEX GLASS AMERICA

Based out of Nashville, Tennessee, Carlex Glass America, LLC is a premier global Tier 1 supplier of original equipment and replacement glass for the Original Equipment Manufacturers automakers and aftermarket industries. Carlex is a subsidiary of Central Glass Co., Ltd., of Japan.