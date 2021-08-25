SuperBoxEliteTV Technologies a Powerful Game-Changer in Streaming Devices
Company announces a sale on its streaming media playerORANGE COUNTY, CALIF., USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperBoxEliteTV Technologies announced a sale on its streaming media player today. SuperBox Elite TV is the most comprehensive cable-cutting solution offering unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows and more without high monthly subscription fees. Customers can now receive $20 off using the code super45.
SuperBoxEliteTV is a game-changer in streaming and the most powerful and user-friendly media streaming device on the market with a capable, diverse streaming platform. The device is plug-and-play ready, making it the easiest streaming solution for every household to enjoy unlimited hours of fast, easy streaming.
With a one-time payment, watch unlimited in the United States and Canada without any other subscription fees. Customers have access to more than 1,000 movies and TV series in all genres. plus a seven-day playback function to never miss out on big news or sporting events. The SuperBoxEliteTV works in every country with a TV and an internet connection, making it perfect and convenient for travel.
SuperBoxEliteTV is an upgraded version of the S2 Pro IPTV box, but it has the more powerful Android 9 and offers more features. The user interfaces and EPG have also been improved for a better user experience. It adopts 2T2R WiFi technology, making its streaming device 60 percent faster and more stable. Video and audio quality are improved with a Real-time Transport Protocol (RTP), and audio output technology improves the dynamic. The device offers 4K HDR effects and sound quality. New and improved apps are available on the app store.
Two options are available when ordering. The SuperBoxEliteTV package includes the Android TV box fully loaded with 6K resolution, 4 gigabytes of RAM and a 32-gigabyte media player, remote, and all cords needed, plus free three-day shipping for $349. The SuperBoxEliteTV 2021 Limited Edition package is normally $399.99 but is currently on sale for $349.99. The limited-edition package includes all of the features of the SuperBoxEliteTV but also includes a keyboard remote.
SuperBoxEliteTV Technologies is located in Orange, California and has been in the streaming media player business for over eight years. Starting with the original StreamSmart, Stream Station, Streamaster, Streamaster VIP, Superbox S1Pro, Develop to Latest Technology of Streaming Box to SuperBoxElite, its TV media players have been a way to cut cable for anyone in the world.
“Service, products and people drive every decision that we make. We provide the best customer service and the latest blazing-fast technology for an amazing group of customers. We treat customers like family, which is why so many customers recommend us to their friends and family,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We believe this commitment to these three tenets (service, products and people) has fueled our success and allowed us to become one of the largest providers of streaming media devices.”
For more information, visit superboxelitetv.com.
SuperBoxEliteTV