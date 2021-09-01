Iglesia Ni Cristo Outlines the Role of Churches in Philanthropy
Iglesia Ni Cristo Outlined the Role of Churches in PhilanthropyLOS ANGELES, , CA, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charity is a key component of the Christian life; it represents the highest form of love. The leadership and flock at Iglesia Ni Cristo join other Christians in drawing inspiration from Jesus’ teachings and life. According to the Bible, charitable work is a virtuous activity that unites believers to the Almighty. On the other hand, theologians view philanthropy as a root or foundation of all Christian virtues.In a recent interview, Iglesia Ni Cristo revealed that helping others is a moral obligation.
The church highlighted food banks as a good example of charitable projects initiated by religious organizations to help people around them. However, churches are also recipients of gifts from a wide spectrum of well-wishers. Giving USA, an annual American philanthropy report, showed that churches received up to 32 percent of all donations in 2016.
Throughout history, religious organizations played a critical nurturing role in society. This philanthropic role is beneficial to people affected by conflict or natural disasters, orphans, poor communities, and other recipients. Christian missionaries also work tirelessly to improve universal access to education and decent healthcare services in various countries. Up to this day, many communities and governments look to churches to provide a helping hand.
The Value of Giving
Iglesia Ni Cristo, which runs livelihood and other community projects, stated that philanthropy does not simply rest with the recipients, but it also benefits the donors. A widely accepted paradox regarding charity is that the donor also receives. Another key aspect highlighted by Iglesia Ni Cristo is that the act of giving focuses on human interaction and community building. So, Christian philanthropists do not obsess about the benefits of giving but on the community vision.
Iglesia Ni Cristo believes that religious philanthropy is an essential asset in humanitarian work. It plays an integral role in community development, poverty alleviation, health initiatives, youth development, and other critical social support efforts.
Founded in the Philippines, Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) provides a platform for believers to congregate and worship the Almighty in a congenial environment. It participates in various charitable activities and causes, including Aid to Humanity events. The church’s livelihood projects help many community members find job opportunities. It is no surprise that INC attracts praise from many communities across the globe.
