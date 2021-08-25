Order Regarding Reduced Number of Copies Required in Appellate Matters

Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: Reduced Number of Copies Required in Appellate Matters Appellate Case No. 2020-000447

ORDER

(a) Purpose. Rule 267(f) of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules (SCACR) allows this Court by order to reduce the number of copies to be filed with the Supreme Court of South Carolina and the South Carolina Court of Appeals (hereinafter "Appellate Courts"). This order implements this provision.

(b) Reduction of Copies to Be Filed; Covers. Unless otherwise ordered or requested by the Appellate Court, a document filed with an Appellate Court need not be accompanied by any additional copies. If submitted in paper, the document shall be submitted unbound and unstapled. Further, as an exception to Rule 267(e), SCACR, the covers of all briefs, whether submitted in paper or electronically, may be white unless additional copies are requested under (d) below.

(c) Filing of the Appendix under Rule 242, SCACR. In cases seeking review of a decision of the Court of Appeals, Rule 242, SCACR, requires the petitioner to file two copies of an Appendix. This requirement is suspended. Instead, the necessary documents to comprise the Appendix will be obtained from the electronic records of the case before the Court of Appeals.

(d) Request for Additional Copies. In the event the Appellate Court determines that additional copies are needed, they will be requested from the lawyer or party submitting the document. These additional copies must comply with any binding or cover color requirements specified by Rule 267, SCACR.

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.

Columbia, South Carolina August 25, 2021