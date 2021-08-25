Noise Dosimeter Market ($936.84Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 4.4% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Noise Dosimeter Market Growth impelled by integration of vibration sensors, increasing adoption of personal noise dosimeters, and increase in industrial noise emissions.

According to our new research study on “Noise Dosimeter Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Device Placement, Application, and Geography,” the Noise Dosimeter Market is projected to reach US$ 158.2 million by 2028 from US$ 110.1 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021–2028.

Noise dosimeter Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3M Company; BRüEL AND KJæR; Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems); Norsonic AS; and TSI are among the key noise dosimeter market players profiled in this research study. In addition to these, there are several other global, regional, and local players operating in the global noise dosimeter market ecosystem, which were studied to get a holistic view of the entire market. A few of these players include Casella (IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.), CESVA INSTRUMENTS SLU, Cirrus Research plc, LARSON DAVICS INC (MTS Systems Corporation), and Svantek.

In September 2020, Cirrus Research expanded its line of market-leading instruments with the inclusion of two dual-level acoustic calibrators—CR: 516 and CR: 517—which can be used to calibrate sound level meters and noise dosimeters in the field, using the standard of 94dB at 1kHz or 114dB at 1kHz levels.

Several recently introduced dosimeter models have solid-state microphones that use micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) to provide a robust construction that is almost user and aging proof on the instrument. Owing to the extended life of such MEMS microphones, some providers offer lifetime warranties for the microphones if the instrument is in use. This is beneficial for end users, as they do not need to replace the dosimeter every four or five years when returning it to be recalibrated each year. Thus, technological advancements in noise dosimeters are leading to the rise in the adoption of personal noise dosimeter, which is contributing to the growth of the noise dosimeter market.

North America led the global noise dosimeter market in 2020. The rise in investments by the US and Canada, among others, to improve and modernize residential and commercial or industrial infrastructure is boosting construction activities across the region. For instance, the private construction spending across the US accounted for US$ 992 billion in 2018. Exposure to extremely loud equipment such as jackhammers and nail guns, as well as exposure to lower decibels over prolonged periods, can permanently damage hearing. This is propelling the adoption of noise dosimeters across North America, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Microphones could be knocked during the measurements, resulting in inaccurate data for the genuine peak level and overestimation of the time average result. Certain new dosimeter models are offered with self-monitoring vibration sensors that identify samples throughout the run, and these findings can be identified in the software and erased after downloading. The vibration sensors also help in monitoring when the instruments are not worn, thus sending alarms when the operators take them off. The earlier versions of equipment available for personal noise dosimetry measurement merely produced an overall noise dosage percentage results based on one of the procedures set by regulatory organizations across the world. Greater data such as peak levels, maximum levels, time average levels, and normalized, time-weighted average levels were gradually included to better depict the measurement and provide more insights into the events. Thus, continuous integration of advanced technologies and sensors is expected to increase the efficiency of noise dosimeters, thereby creating future growth opportunities for the market players.

Noise dosimeter market: Application Overview

Based on application, the noise dosimeter market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, construction, and factories and enterprises. The factories and enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2020. Excessive workplace noise exposure is one of the major sources of industrial injuries in many industrialized countries. High noise levels exist in various manufacturing plants and workplace noise measurements is a critical aspect for industrial hygienists, and health and safety professionals. Therefore, reducing noise in manufacturing plants and enterprises has been, and would continue to be, a goal of industries worldwide.

In addition, neighborhoods and communities that border industrial areas along are also concerned about increased level of noise. As a result, plant personnel are engaged in monitoring noise measurement in factories and enterprises. In addition, it can be difficult to identify which areas, processes, or machinery are potentially harmful to workers’ hearing abilities. Hence, the adoption of self-contained, wearable, wireless, and personal noise dosimeters is being considered a better solution.













