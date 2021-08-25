Detour Coming as Route 322 Work Continues Near Philipsburg

As work continues on a Route 322 project near Philipsburg, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists to an upcoming detour on the project.

Starting Tuesday, August 31, Decatur Hill Road (Township Road 678) will be closed for reconstruction and a detour will be in place. The detour will direct motorists to use Route 322, Route 2007 (Burly to West Decatur Road), and Route 2024 Pleasant Hill Road). The detour will be in place through Friday, September 3.

The project will enhance safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53. Overall work includes the addition of the center turning lane, the replacement of the bridge spanning Laurel Run, installation of a concrete box culvert, reconstruction of Decatur Hill Road, paving, roadway widening, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation, traffic signal upgrades, guiderail installation and miscellaneous construction.

Construction on this project will continue through the 2021 construction season and will return in 2022. Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for this $8.1 million job.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #