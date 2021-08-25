STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

State troopers respond to police-involved shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Rutland, Vermont, by a member of the Rutland City Police Department that occurred Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2021.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. Route 7.

The Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into the police shooting, as is standard practice in Vermont.

The investigation is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, along with the victim services director, are responding to the scene and working on the case. The Rutland City Police Department is assisting.

No additional information is available. State police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

