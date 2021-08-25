Kitchen and Bath Industry Professionals Invited to SEN Design Group’s Fall Conference “Getting Back to Moving Forward”
SEN Design Group event will empower kitchen and bath business leaders to reach sustained growthINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How has the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the kitchen and bath industry – and how do we move forward equipped with better sales talent, personnel management skills and market intelligence? These and other questions will guide the discussions during the conference “Getting Back to Moving Forward”, hosted by SEN Design Group, the nation’s premier kitchen and bath industry buying group and business education resource. During this four-day conference in Indianapolis industry professionals will hear from experienced business leaders and learn how to navigate today’s challenges.
“Getting Back to Moving Forward” is sponsored by TDP (The Distribution Point), Grothouse, Cutco, Bridgewood, Emser, and Nobilia and the program includes workshops, product seminars, vendor “speed-dating”, dealer roundtables, a sales design forum, vendor partner roundtable, and more to allow participants to gain insight and take their operations forward.
“With more homeowners working from home over the last 18 months, the kitchen and bath industry has experienced unmatched expansion,” said Dan Luck, SEN Design Group’s Senior Vice President. “SEN Design Group is dedicated to helping each kitchen and bath business owner obtain the knowledge and tools necessary to achieve a sustained growth. That is why, in addition to sales roundtables, this program will cover critical topics affecting the kitchen and bath sector today, such as employee retention and sales strategies.”
This year, SEN Design Group invited best-selling author and health and wellness expert Jim Karas to share his thoughts about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on professionals’ lifestyle during the session “How to Mentally and Physically Pivot Post Pandemic.” Karas will provide simple, achievable solutions to get back on track.
In the workshop “Looking Back, The Most Compelling Lessons Learned for Moving Forward,” SEN Design Group Senior Vice President Dan Luck will reflect upon the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact on the kitchen and bath industry. In this panel of peers, participants will share how those lessons can prepare and propel businesses to thrive, not just survive.
Sales professionals will develop proven strategies to inform clients so they can make the decision to ink the contract during the workshop “Why Good-Better-Best Consultative Selling is a Winning Sales Process.” This workshop illustrates why partnering and advocating for a prospect will lead to increased sales.
The labor shortage is the theme of the conference’s third panel “Hiring, Training and Retaining Personnel in a Post-Pandemic World.” This workshop features industry experts who have achieved a business leader’s goal: hire the right people for the right roles, heading in the right direction. Participants will learn and develop new ideas to hire and retain employees.
But how can business owners stay ahead of the curve and set up a superior customer experience for clients? Professionals attending the session “Conducting a Far Superior Consumer Showroom Experience” will hear about the most successful showrooms and how they, too, can differentiate their showroom from competitors and position their business to generate more sales in less time.
On the last day, participants will gather to discuss the industry forecast during the session “Looking Ahead: What’s the Next Big Thing on the Horizon?” This will be an opportunity to gain market intel and prepare your business for what the future holds.
Read more about how each session will help business leaders develop skills and get ahead with their business by reading the agenda and register here to attend this event that will spearhead your business growth. The cost for the conference (for the first attendee) is included in every SEN membership. Non-SEN members who are interested in learning more about becoming a member can contact Bryan Winemiller at 919-933-6640 or email bwinemiller@sendesign.com.
In addition to the Conference, SEN Design Group members can take advantage of increased purchasing power from vendor partners through its buying group offering, a suite of business education resources and programs, national conferences, industry networking, and more. Learn more about membership at https://sendesigngroup.com/members/.
About SEN Design Group
SEN Design Group is the industry’s premier membership-based, business education, DesignAlign™ selling system technology resource and buying group for independent kitchen and bath business owners, including showrooms, dealers, and design-build firms. As a 27-year-old professional organization, SEN has nearly 200 members nationwide and growing. It has more than 50 quality vendor partners in cabinetry, appliances, plumbing fixtures, decorative hardware, closets, lighting, bathroom products, flooring, tile, accessories, and business services who offer their products and services to SEN membership at preferred group rates. SEN’s vision is to empower its members to accelerate growth and improve their bottom line. Learn more about becoming a member or vendor partner at SENDesignGroup.com.
